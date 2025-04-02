Who should Liverpool sign if Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold leave?

Mohamed Salah

Even at 32 years of age, Salah seems to get better and better. He has been directly involved in 44 of Liverpool’s 69 league goals this season (63.8 per cent), but it’s looking increasingly likely that Salah will depart this summer.

Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford)

Mbeumo has Premier League experience and he has been in excellent form this season. Brentford are a far better side with the Cameroon international in the XI; the 25-year-old has contributed 15 goals and five assists this season. Like Salah, he likes to cut inside on to his left foot and his low centre of gravity makes him difficult to shake off the ball. And at his age, Mbeumo is yet to reach his prime. With his contract expiring next summer, Brentford may be forced into selling at the end of the season rather than risk losing the wide man on a free. He could prove the ideal fit as Liverpool’s next right winger.

Lyon midfielder Rayan Cherki has the most assists and created the most clearcut chances in Ligue 1 this season. Photograph: Jeff Pachoud/AFP via Getty Images

Rayan Cherki (Lyon)

Reports in January suggested that Cherki has a release clause of just €22.5 million. In the current market, that would prove a bargain. Borussia Dortmund were heavily linked with Cherki in January, but Lyon managed to retain the Frenchman’s services. They may not have such luck at the end of the season. No player has more assists than the 21-year-old (nine) in Ligue 1 this season, and he has created more clearcut chances (18) than anyone in the division. Even if Liverpool don’t sign Cherki as a direct replacement for Salah, he’s a player they should be targeting regardless.

Ademola Lookman (Atalanta)

Reports that Lookman is looking to leave Atalanta this summer should prompt a deluge of offers for the Nigeria international. Lookman has a better WhoScored rating (7.32) than any other player in Serie A this season, having scored 13 goals and provided five assists. At 27, he is on the older side, but Salah is more effective than ever at 32. While Lookman does not operate exclusively on the right flank, he’s a versatile player.

Johan Bakayoko (PSV Eindhoven)

“I definitely think I can join Liverpool,” said Bakayoko after PSV beat Liverpool in the Champions League in January. The Belgian winger scored in the 3-2 win in Eindhoven and, while he hasn’t been able to hold down a regular spot for the Dutch giants this season – in part due to the performances of Ivan Perisic – he is a direct winger who looks to cut on to his left. Having played in a 4-2-3-1 formation, the adjustment should prove relatively simple. While Bakayoko is perhaps a “purer” winger than modern-day Salah, the youngster has time on his side and could be trained to adopt his approach.

Virgil van Dijk

Replacing Van Dijk, who has been linked with a move to PSG, will be no easy feat. The towering Dutchman has proven one of the best defenders in Premier League history, with his composure in possession combined with his calmness and dominance off the ball allowing Liverpool to dominate opponents.

Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen (right) scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur at the Vitality Stadium in December. Photograph: Adam Davy/PA Wire

Dean Huijsen (Bournemouth)

Huijsen has enjoyed a whirlwind debut campaign with Bournemouth. The teenager, signed from Juventus last summer, may end up spending just a solitary season on the south coast. It’s for good reason too. Huijsen’s fine reading of the game belies his tender years, with the Cherries centre back ranking third for interceptions per 90 minutes (2.2) in the Premier League this season. He has also played 4.7 accurate long balls per 90 minutes this season – the third highest of all outfielders in the division. He proved how effective he can be on the ball during the international break, when he made his Spain debut in their Nations League double-header against the Netherlands. There is work to be done on his heading – he has won just 59.3 per cent of his aerial duels in the Premier League – but he could prove a fine successor for Van Dijk.

Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan)

The Italian is one of the most accomplished centre backs in Europe and is reportedly available for €72 million. He would be a superb replacement for Van Dijk were Liverpool able to lure the 25-year-old away from Milan. While his aerial success rate is marginally better than both Huijsen and Guehi at 62.5 per cent, Bastoni’s distribution makes him stand out. He can also play at left back, which would provide cover for Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas.

Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace)

Only Arsenal (24) and Liverpool (27) have conceded fewer goals than Crystal Palace (33) in the Premier League this season and the performances of captain Marc Guéhi have been a key reason for their defensive resolve. The England international is expected to leave Palace this summer with his contract up next year, and there should be a scramble for his services. Tottenham bid £70 million (€84 million) for Guéhi in January, but were unable to persuade Palace to sell. The 24-year-old has ample Premier League experience but, like Huijsen, he has only won 59 per cent of his aerial duels and needs to work on that. For context, Van Dijk has won 71.2 per cent of his, which shows how important it is for Liverpool to bring in the right replacement should the 33-year-old leave.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to leave for Real Madrid this summer, with Liverpool likely to dip into the market to secure a new right back. They will need to sign a full back capable of replicating Alexander-Arnold’s attacking threat, which will prove easier said than done. The 26-year-old has set up six goals and 51 shooting chances for team-mates this season, making him one of the most creative defenders in the league.

Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen)

If Arne Slot wants an out-and-out attacking wing back, Frimpong should be high on his list. The Dutchman, who started out at Manchester City before moving to Celtic and then Bayer Leverkusen, has established himself as one of the most forward-thinking full backs in Europe. He has five assists and four goals in the Bundesliga this season, which is a testament to his desire to bombard upfield. The 24-year-old operates further forward than Alexander-Arnold, but he is not far off a ready-made replacement.

FC Porto's teenage defender Martim Fernandes could be an ideal long-term replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold. Photograph: Miguel Riopa/AFP via Getty Images

Martim Fernandes (Porto)

Fernandes is enjoying a solid breakout campaign for Porto. The 19-year-old has five assists in the Primeira Liga this season; his team-mate Francisco Moura (six) is the only defender with more. Fernandes is putting up similar attacking numbers to Alexander-Arnold; he is averaging 1.8 key passes and 1.3 accurate crosses per game compared to 2.1 and 1.6 for the Liverpool man. The teenager is a fine offensive outlet and could prove a wise investment as a long-term successor.

Givairo Read (Feyenoord)

Read and Slot’s paths crossed briefly during their year together at Feyenoord, where the manager gave him his debut for the club. Read has gone on to establish himself as a regular, making 21 league and European appearances this season, 17 as a starter. The 18-year-old has set up six goals in the Eredivisie this season, including a hat-trick of assists against Twente recently; Souffian El Karouani (seven) is the only defender in the league with more assists. Read is also hugely effective off the ball and could prove a shrewd addition for Liverpool as cover and competition for Conor Bradley, who will fancy his chances of replacing Alexander-Arnold.

– This is an article by WhoScored