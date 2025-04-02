Claire Melia’s EuroCup dream ends in disappointment after Baxi Ferrol defeated in final

Ireland's Claire Melia in action for Baxi Ferrol during the second leg EuroCup women's final against Villeneuve d’Ascq. Photograph: Dave Winter/Inpho

Ireland’s Claire Melia has missed out on European glory after her team, Spain’s Baxi Ferrol, suffered a heavy defeat against French outfit Villeneuve d’Ascq in the EuroCup women’s final.

The 25-year-old from Co Kildare put in a strong performance in Wednesday’s second leg final, scoring six points and providing four assists, but Villeneuve ultimately triumphed 84-70.

Trailing by three points after their 78-75 home defeat in last week’s first leg, Ferrol would have still fancied their chances of snatching the title, but the French club dominated from the off this time out.

Melia, who joined Ferrol last August, helped keep her side in touch in the opening quarter with a two-pointer and three assists, but as the match drew on Villeneuve shot themselves into a commanding lead, ending the first half 42-30 to the good.

READ MORE

The Monasterevin woman scored two two-pointers in the third quarter, but with the score 55-41 in Villeneuve’s favour at that point, the match and the title looked well beyond Ferrol’s reach.

Showing no let-up in the final quarter, Villeneuve pushed on to win 84-70 (162-145 over the two legs) to be crowned the 2025 EuroCup women’s champions.