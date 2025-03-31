Ireland’s Rob Dickson and Sean Waddilove impress at the Bay of Palma

Boats competing in the Women's one-person dinghy, ILCA 6 Olympic classes regatta at the Trofeo Princess Sofia on the Bay of Palma. Photograph: David Branigan/Oceansport

With the memory of a near miss of the Paris 2024 podium fast receding, Ireland’s Rob Dickson and Sean Waddilove opened their campaign on the Bay of Palma on Monday with two solid results.

A minor hit with another boat on the starting line saw the pair take a penalty turn before catching up on the fleet to place 10th in the opening race of the Princess Sofia Trophy in their 49er men’s skiff class.

This was followed by more of the form that brought them so close to a medal in Marseille barely eight months ago with a win in the second race of the day.

Then, the wind started playing tricks on the race management teams and between starts and restarts for the third race it wasn’t until well after 6pm when everyone went home with just two races sailed for the long day.

READ MORE

The event is the now a Grand Slam of Sailing regatta with almost 800 boats competing across three venues.

Ireland is contesting four disciplines and the on-person ILCA classes brought mixed results for the opening day.

Olympian Eve McMahon wasn’t happy with her two mid-fleet scores that left her 45th overnight but promising to do better on day which will be critical for her chances of making the Gold fleet qualification after Wednesday’s racing ends.

Her older brother Ewan had a better day in the men’s event thanks to 4th place though a poor start in the second race meant he was content to be 14th overall after day one.

Consistent sailing from double-Olympian Finn Lynch delivered two top 10 results in the same event as both Irish sailors rival each other afloat but are team-mates ashore as the Los Angeles Games beckon.