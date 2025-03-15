Funchion brothers seal first All-Ireland doubles title for Kilkenny in 27 years

Patrick (and Peter Funchion celebrate their win in the oneills.com Men's Senior Doubles All-Ireland final at Croke Park.

Kilkenny claimed the oneills.com All-Ireland 4-Wall Senior Doubles title for the first time in 27 years following a dramatic victory over Cork on Saturday afternoon at the National Handball Centre, Croke Park.

Brothers Peter and Patrick Funchion, representing the Cats, were 18-14 up in game one but dropped it 21-18 against defending champions Daniel Relihan and Michael Hedigan.

In the second game, the Rebels built up a similar lead but with Peter Funchion finding the bottom board consistently, particularly off the left, and Patrick rock solid on the right, they overhauled the holders to win on an identical 21-18 scoreline and force a tiebreaker to 11.

Down 4-0 in the deciding set, Kilkenny, showing impressive conditioning, found a higher gear and ran out 11-4 winners after a high-quality final.

In the process, the Kells HC clubmen became the sixth different winners of this prestigious title since 2016, a notable feat especially considering the championship was shelved in 2020 and 2021 due to pandemic-related restrictions.

Kilkenny last won this title in 1998 when DJ Carey and the late Michael ‘Ducksy’ Walsh took top honours.

“It’s unbelievable, I have been playing handball 26 years, just to get that win means everything,” Patrick Funchion said, describing it as “a huge relief to get one [senior medal]”.

“It was an unusual game, it ebbed and flowed, we weren’t in it for long periods but the guys missed a couple of shots that they wouldn’t normally miss which let us back into the game and I think that made the difference.

“Last year, they didn’t miss those shots, we capitalised. It’s definitely up there with one of the toughest matches I’ve played – doubles is never easy anyway.”

Earlier, Galway’s Ciana Ní Churraoin and Niamh Heffernan were impressive winners of the Ladies' Senior Doubles title against Tyrone’s Eilise McCrory and Aoife Kelly. Leading 12-1 in the first, they were pegged back but managed to close it out 21-11 and the Tribeswomen dominated game two, winning 21-2.