Organisers of NFL game at Croke Park expect it to be shown live on free-to-air television

Organisers of the first regular season NFL fixture to be held in Ireland expect the game to be broadcast live on free-to-air television.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play at Croke Park later this year – with the date and their opponents to be confirmed in early May – but NFL officials are already negotiating for the match to be shown on terrestrial TV.

“We are having some of those conversations right now with the free-to-air broadcasters, that is absolutely our intention,” said Henry Hodgson, general manager of NFL UK & Ireland.

“But it needs to be broader than that, we want to make sure the game is accessible to watch for everybody when it is taking place in Ireland.”

Meanwhile, Minister for Sport Patrick O’Donovan says the Government do not expect this to be a one-off event, with the hope within Leinster House being that the games become annual fixtures in Dublin.

“That’s our anticipation,” he said. “Ultimately that will be a matter for the NFL, but our expectation is that we have had a very good start and we have a very strong relationship. I would hope to see this put on a strong footing going forward.”