Carla Ward admits Ireland in ‘transition period’ after nightmare in Slovenia

Republic of Ireland manager Carla Ward during the Nations League game against Slovenia in Koper. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

The Republic of Ireland “overachieved” by qualifying for the 2023 World Cup and they are currently undergoing a “transition period and building with a younger squad” according to the new women’s head coach Carla Ward.

The former Aston Villa manager made the comments after Ireland’s 4-0 defeat to Slovenia in Koper on Tuesday evening when Ward also conceded that her own tactical and selection errors were responsible for the worst defeat since 2018.

“Yes it is a reality check,” said Ward. “We have to be realistic about were we are at as a nation. There’s no harm in saying I believe it was an over-achievement to get to the last World Cup.

“They did fantastically well to get there. We have to recognise where we’re at and move that expectation. And really understand we are in a transition period and building with a younger squad.”

However, Ward did not start a player younger than 25 in last Friday’s error strewn 1-0 win over Turkey in Tallaght or against Slovenia. The average age of the starting 11 on Tuesday was 27½ years old with Ireland’s two world class players, Arsenal wing back Katie McCabe (29) and North Carolina Courage midfielder Denise O’Sullivan (31) currently in their prime.

The defeat in Koper damages the FAI and Ward’s stated goal of qualification for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil as Slovenia are now in pole position to be promoted to Nations League A with four matches remaining. Necla Gungor’s side visit Ireland on June 3rd.

The runners-up in Group 2 must overcome a country that finishes third in League A in a promotion/relegation playoff.

The importance of promotion cannot be overstated as it enhances Ireland’s seeding come next year’s playoff to qualify for Brazil.