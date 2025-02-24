Fineen Wycherley, John Ryan and Fionn Gibbons sign contract extensions with Munster

Fineen Wycherley made his debut for Munster in 2017. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Fineen Wycherley, John Ryan and Fionn Gibbons are to remain with Munster having signed contract extensions with the province.

Wycherley has signed a two-year extension, following the lead of his brother Josh who penned a similar deal with the southern province earlier this month.

The 27-year-old lock has made 121 appearances for Munster since his debut in 2017 and was part of Mike Prendergast’s 29-player Ireland A squad ahead of their clash against England A last Sunday.

Tighthead prop Ryan, who has been capped 24 times with Ireland, has signed a one-year extension.

READ MORE

The Cork man made his debut for Munster in 2011, and returned to the province permanently in 2023 after stints in England and New Zealand.

Gibbons will join the senior squad from the academy this summer on a one-year development contract.

The 22-year-old centre/winger is the fifth academy player set to move up to the senior squad for next season, joining fellow academy graduates Shay McCarthy, Evan O’Connell, Ruadhán Quinn and Kieran Ryan.