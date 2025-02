Two sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Soccer

It has been a tough time to be a Plymouth Argyle supporter. After narrowly surviving in the English Championship last season, the Pilgrims are once again circling the relegation zone. However, then came the FA Cup. In January, Plymouth – which includes Michael Obafemi on loan from Burnley - went to Premier League side Brentford and won. Then, in the fourth round, they shocked Liverpool at Home Park. All neutral fans will be hoping the fairytale continues away to Manchester City. - Saturday, Premier Sports

Moto GP

The 2025 FIM MotoGP World Championship begins this weekend at Chang International Circuit in Buriram, Thailand. After stops at well-known places such as Le Mans, Silverstone, Spielberg, Motegi and Sepang, the 22nd and final stage will be at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia next November. Last year, Spanish rider Jorge Martín, with Prima Pramac Racing, was crowned Riders' World Champion. Now with Aprilia Racing, he will face stiff opposition this season from the likes of Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaiae (both Ducati Lenovo Team). - Sunday, TNT Sports

MONDAY (Feb 24th)

NBA - TNT Sports 1 - 2.30am Thunder @ Timberwolves

SNOOKER - Eurosport 1, 6am-9am, 11.30am-2.30pm - China World Open

BOXING - Sky Sports Action from 8am - Tokyo Junto Nakatani v David Cuellar

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 8.30am - ICC Champions Trophy Bangladesh v New Zealand

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 8pm Sheffield Utd v Leeds

SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - La Liga - 8pm Sevilla v Mallorca

GAA - TG4, 8pm-9pm Weekend highlights

RUGBY - RTÉ 2, 8pm-9pm Against the Head

TUESDAY (Feb 25th)

SNOOKER - Eurosport 1, 6am-9am, 11.30am-2.30pm - China World Open

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 8.30am - ICC Champions Trophy Australia v South Africa

SOCCER - RTÉ 2 - Women’s Nations League - 5.30pm Slovenia v Rep of Ireland

SOCCER - TNT Sports 2 - Premier Sports - 7.30pm Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

SOCCER - TNT Sports 3 - Premier Sports - 7.30pm Brighton v Bournemouth

SOCCER - TNT Sports 4 - Premier Sports - 7.30pm Wolves v Fulham

SOCCER - TNT Sports 1 - Premier Sports - 8.15pm Chelsea v Southampton

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - Scottish Premiership - 8pm Celtic v Aberdeen

SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - Coppa Italia - 8pm Inter v Lazio

WEDNESDAY (Feb 26th)

NBA - TNT Sports 1 - 0.30am Cavaliers @ Magic , 3am Mavericks @ Lakers

SNOOKER - Eurosport 1, 6am-9am, 11.30am-2.30pm - China World Open

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 8.30am - ICC Champions Trophy Afghanistan v England

SOCCER - Sky Sports+ EFL Trophy Semi-final - 7.30pm Wrexham v Peterborough

SOCCER - TNT Sports 2 - Premier League - 7.30pm Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

SOCCER - TNT Sports 3 - Premier League - 7.30pm Tottenham v Man City

SOCCER - TNT Sports 4 - Premier League - 7.30pm Man Utd v Ipswich

SOCCER - ITV4 - Women’s Nations League - 8pm England v Spain

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - Scottish Premiership - 8pm Kilmarnock v Rangers

SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - Coppa Italia - 8pm Juventus v Empoli

SOCCER - TNT Sports 1 - Premier League - 8.15pm Liverpool v Newcastle

THURSDAY (Feb 27th)

NBA - TNT Sports 1 - Midnight 76ers @ Knicks

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 2.30am-7.30am - LPGA Women’s World Championship

SNOOKER - Eurosport 1, 6am-9am, 11.30am-2.30pm - China World Open

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 8.30am - ICC Champions Trophy Pakistan v Bangladesh

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 11am-4pm South African Open

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 4pm-11pm Cognizant Classic

DARTS - Sky Sports Action, 7pm-11pm - Exeter Premier League

SOCCER - TNT Sports 1 - Premier League - 8pm West Ham v Leicester

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports+ Super League - 8pm Hull KR v Salford RD

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - League 2 - 8pm Barrow v Carlisle Utd

FRIDAY (Feb 28th)

NBA - TNT Sports 1 - 0.30am Nuggets @ Bucks, 3am Pelicans @ Suns

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 2.30am-7.30am - LPGA Women's World Championship

SNOOKER - Eurosport 1, 6am-9.30am, 11.30am-3pm - China World Open

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 8.30am - ICC Champions Trophy Afghanistan v Australia

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 11am-4pm South African Open

DARTS - ITV4, 11.45am-5pm, 7pm-11pm UK Open

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 4pm-11pm Cognizant Classic

SOCCER - Sky Sports Mix – Bundesliga - 7.30pm Stuttgart v Bayern Munich

RUGBY - TG4 & Premier Sports 2 – URC - 7.35pm Munster v Edinburgh

RUGBY - TNT Sports 1 - EP Cup - 7.45pm Bath v Harlequins

SOCCER - Virgin Media Two - Airtricity Premier League - 7.45pm Shelbourne v Shamrock Rovers

SOCCER - UTV & Premier Sports 1 - FA Cup - 8pm Aston Villa v Cardiff

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 8pm Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports+ Super League - 8pm Huddersfield v Hull FC

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Action - Super League - 8pm Leigh v Catalans

SATURDAY (Mar 1st)

NBA - TNT Sports 1 - 0.30am Cavaliers @ Celtics, 3am Clippers @ Lakers

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 2.30am-7.30am - LPGA Women's World Championship

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 8.30am - ICC Champions Trophy South Africa v England

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 10.30am-3pm South African Open

SOCCER - BBC 1 - FA Cup - 12.15pm Crystal Palace v Millwall

SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - FA Cup - 12.15pm Preston NE v Burnley, 3pm Bournemouth v Wolves, 5.45pm Man City v Plymouth

, 3pm , 5.45pm SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 12.30pm Leeds v West Brom

SOCCER - Sky Sports+ Championship - 12.30pm Blackburn v Norwich

DARTS - ITV4, 12.45pm-5pm, 7pm-11pm UK Open

RUGBY LEAGUE - BBC 2 & Sky Sports+ Super League - 2.30pm Wakefield v St Helens

GAA - TG4 - Women’s FL - 3pm Dublin v Meath

RUGBY - RTÉ 2 & Premier Sports 2 – URC - 3pm Leinster v Cardiff

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 3pm-11pm Cognizant Classic

RUGBY - RTÉ 2, BBC 2 & Premier Sports 2 – URC - 5.15pm Ulster v Scarlets

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - Scottish Premiership - 5.30pm St Mirren v Celtic

SOCCER - Sky Sports+ Bundesliga - 5.30pm E Frankfurt v B Leverkusen

BOXING - TNT Sports 1 from 7pm - Bournemouth Ryan Garner v Salvador Jimenez

GAA - RTÉ 2 - Football League - 7.35pm Armagh v Dublin

RUGBY - TG4 & Premier Sports 2 – URC - 7.35pm Connacht v Benetton

RUGBY - Premier Sports 1 – URC - 7.35pm Glasgow v Ospreys

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Action & Showcase - Super League - 9.30pm Wigan v Warrington

SOCCER - BBC 1, 10.35pm-23.40pm Match of the Day

NBA - TNT Sports 2 - 11pm Wizards @ Hornets

UFC - TNT Sports 1 from midnight - Las Vegas Manel Kape v Asu Almabayev

SUNDAY (Mar 2nd)