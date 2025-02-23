Shamrock Rovers v Cork City postponed due to waterlogged pitch

Sunday evening’s League of Ireland Premier Division clash between Shamrock Rovers and Cork City has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Tallaght Stadium.

The pitch had passed two earlier inspections on Sunday but a heavy shower in the late afternoon saw the game was called off at 5.15pm, just 45 minutes before the scheduled kick-off.

The ground has had heavy use over the past four days, with Rovers losing out in a penalty shoot-out to Molde in the Uefa Conference League after 120 minutes of football on Thursday, before Carla Ward’s first game in charge of the Republic of Ireland ended in 1-0 win over Turkey at the same venue on Friday night.

A number of matches were also postponed in the Allianz Hurling League, including the big Division 1A meeting of Kilkenny and Limerick at Nowlan Park. The Division 1B meeting of Laois and Carlow at O’Moore Park and Division 3 game between Cavan and Armagh at Breffni Park were also lost to unplayable pitches.