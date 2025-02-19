Stephen Bradley brands FAI treatment of Colin Healy as ‘disgraceful’

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley gives a press conference ahead of the Uefa Conference League second leg against Molde. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley has redoubled his criticism of the FAI following the treatment of former Republic of Ireland assistant coach Colin Healy.

Healy, who was not given a contract extension last November, has claimed that the FAI’s chief football officer Marc Canham gave a “verbal assurance” that he would recommend his retention to the board if Ireland avoided a heavy defeat to Wales in the Euro 2025 playoffs. They lost 3-2 on aggregate.

Canham denied giving Healy any such assurance when he announced last month that the new Ireland manager Carla Ward would be assisted by another former Irish international, Alan Mahon.

Bradley described Healy’s ongoing dispute with the Association as “unforgivable” in his programme notes before last Sunday’s Dublin derby against Bohemians at the Aviva Stadium.

Bohemians, however, did not publish Bradley’s notes after requesting them from the Rovers manager for their “limited edition” 48-page programme.

The omission, according to Bohemians chief operating officer Daniel Lambert, was due to an individual oversight caused by “an exceptionally busy week for a very small group of club staff”.

“That’s fairly convenient,” said Bradley. “I spoke after the game, not out of anger of losing. I gave in the programme notes on January 28th and somehow they don’t show up in the programme.”

The Rovers manager subsequently conveyed some of his written commentary in the post-match press conference following Bohs' 1-0 victory in front of a league record 33,208 attendance.

Ahead of Norwegian side Molde’s visit to Tallaght on Thursday for the second leg of a playoff to reach the Uefa Conference League Last 16, Bradley added: “I wrote about how I think Colin Healy has been treated is disgraceful. I understand what Colin’s family have gone through the last 18 months. He has lost his wife [Kelly to cancer], I lost my mam and I’m in [hospital] at the moment with Josh [his son who is receiving treatment for leukaemia].

“I understand where Colin is emotionally. I was down at the funeral. His son got up and spoke, it was incredible. Colin is one of the nicest men you will come across in football.

“For him to be treated this way should not be acceptable. That’s why I am pushing for a [managers' association] to get off the ground, it is nearly there. Coaches need to stand together.”

Bradley also stated that the FAI is not currently being run by the right people.

“Looking at the treatment of Colin, they don’t understand Irish people and football,” he said. “That’s not how we treat each other. For too long they’ve been allowed treat us like that and it needs to stop.

“People lose their jobs in football – I could get sacked tomorrow – you understand that as a manager but there’s ways of doing your business.

“Colin’s situation smacks of arrogance. Football isn’t about PowerPoint presentations, it’s about people and connections. People have to understand that. We’re not just little old Ireland and we get a tap on the back.

“The Colin stuff tipped me over the edge. The only player I know of who spoke up was Denise O’Sullivan.

“We can’t go back to the days of a dictatorship where people are afraid to speak. I’m not afraid to. I’m employed by Shamrock Rovers and will do my best to defend this club and league. I love the league, want to grow it and I think I’ve a duty of care to speak up when I see wrong.”