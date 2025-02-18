Ireland to host South Africa, Australia and Japan in Autumn Nations Series

Ireland will face world champions South Africa at the Aviva Stadium on November 22nd. Photograph: Wikus De Wet/AFP via Getty Images

Ireland will face South Africa, Australia and Japan as part of the 2025 Autumn Nations Series.

The IRFU confirmed the fixtures following the announcement Ireland will play New Zealand at Soldier Field in Chicago on November 1st.

The New Zealand clash will serve as Ireland’s opening Autumn Nations Series fixture before the squad returns to Dublin, with the three remaining Tests to be played at the Aviva Stadium.

Who has been added to Ireland’s Six Nations squad and why? Listen | 31:53

Ireland will first welcome Japan on November 8th (kick-off 12.40pm), followed by Australia on November 15th (kick-off 8.10pm) and lastly world champions South Africa on November 22nd (kick-off 5.40pm).

READ MORE

Andy Farrell will return to his position as Ireland head coach for the autumn internationals following his secondment to the British & Irish Lions for their tour of Australia this summer.

The visit of the Wallabies, however, will not mark another reunion with former Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt after he confirmed he will leave his role as Australia head coach after this season’s Rugby Championship, which will conclude in early October.

The IRFU added ticket details for the autumn internationals “will be communicated in due course”.