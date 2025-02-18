Ireland lose ODI series to Zimbabwe after nine-wicket defeat in Harare

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie top-scored with 64 in the defeat to Zimbabwe. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

3rd ODI: Ireland 240-6 (50 ovs) (A Balbirnie 63, L Tucker 61, H Tector 51, M Adair 26no) lost to Zimbabwe 246-1 (39.3 ovs) (B Curran 118no, C Ervine 69no, B Bennett 48) by 9 wkts – Zimbabwe win series 2-1

Ben Curran scored an unbeaten century to steer Zimbabwe to a comprehensive nine-wicket victory over Ireland and win the one-day international series 2-1.

After being put in to bat at Harare Sports Club, Ireland could only make 240 for six from their 50 overs, with opener Andrew Balbirnie top scoring with 64 from 99 balls.

Lorcan Tucker’s 61 from 54 balls injected some much-needed urgency to the innings before he was bowled by Blessing Muzarabani, but Harry Tector needed 84 deliveries to make his own half-century (51) as Zimbabwe’s bowlers kept the run rate under control.

READ MORE

Mark Adair did smash 26 not out from 23 balls in a late flourish, but Ireland’s total was never likely to be enough and the home side cruised to their victory target either side of a brief rain delay.

Curran and Brian Bennett (48) put on 124 for the first wicket and Curran went on to finish 118 not out from 130 balls, with captain Craig Ervine making 69 not out from 59 deliveries to secure the win with 10.3 overs to spare.

The two sides will now play three T20 internationals in Harare, the first of which takes place on Saturday.