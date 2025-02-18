Alan Mahon brings home 10 years of coaching experience to the Ireland team

Alan Mahon believes that everything in life happens for a reason. It was over Christmas that the new Republic of Ireland manager Carla Ward asked him to bring home over 10 years of coaching experience at Manchester City by becoming her number two.

“I’m a local lad from Dublin, from Rialto around the corner,” said Mahon after training in Abbotstown on Tuesday morning ahead of the Nations League ‘B’ opener against Turkey in Tallaght this Friday.

“Me dad said, ‘if you don’t make it in England you can come back and be a sparky’. That wouldn’t have worked out because I’m colour blind. I don’t think you’d want me doing your house! Turn the kettle on and your phone rings! That would have been it.”

The twice-capped former Tranmere Rovers midfielder makes a lot of sense as Ireland’s assistant head coach. Mick McCarthy played him in 2000 against Greece at Lansdowne Road and South Africa in the Giants Stadium before he embarked on a coaching career that since 2013 has predominantly focused on the women’s side of the City Football Group’s enormous multi-club structure.

“I am the father of two girls, they never saw me play,” said the 46-year-old. “I am not one of those who has jerseys hanging in my house. I am proud of it but when I retired from playing it was put to bed. So for my daughters to see me do a job they can relate to, and ask ‘so we can ...?’ I’m saying, of course you can.”

At City he worked with Irish internationals Tyler Toland, Megan Campbell, Aoife Mannion and the currently injured Tara O’Hanlon, while he tried to sign Jessie Stapleton.

“For me it was an easy transition. There was no hesitation about going into men’s football or women’s football. It was about the opportunity and it was a fantastic opportunity at Man City. They looked after me as staff, as players. So for me it was an honour. I think to myself I was quite lucky for the opportunity to come around.”

Mahon also feels fortunate to succeed Colin Healy in his new role, having returned to Dublin last year to take care of his mother Maureen who sadly passed away on December 26th.

Alan Mahon at a training session. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

“Like most things in life it was all about timing. I left City last June to come back and look after my mum so the timing of it was all just right. I believe in stuff like that. It happened for the right reason.

“My time at City, we actually went our separate ways, there were changes and I felt I had gone kind of stale, I felt I wasn’t progressing. So I just wanted a change of scenery. And with my mum and the way she was I just thought it’s actually quite a nice thing to step back and enjoy other things at that time, you know?”

On the lingering issue between Healy and the FAI over the way his contract was not extended, Mahon adopted a diplomatic stance when asked about Denise O’Sullivan and other senior players in the Ireland squad taking issue with his new employer.

Seemingly Ward held a clear-the-air-meeting on Monday to allow the focus switch to preparations for Turkey and the away match in Slovenia next Tuesday.

“Football moves on,” he said. “Players are professional. For us yesterday was about getting to know them. I didn’t get a sense of anything.”

Any concerns about working for the FAI? “Not at all. I don’t know what happened [with Healy]. An opportunity arose for me. I jumped at the chance. There are not many times you get a chance to help the national team. I was delighted to have the opportunity. I had no worries about it. I just couldn’t wait to get out on to the pitch.

“My only worry was whether I would miss the day to day in between camps. I am quite happy with how things have worked out because my schedule is busy; I’m spending a good bit of time in Ireland watching the young players coming through.”

Mahon switches into scout mode on Wednesday when a development XI of mostly home-based talent play a trial match against the Ireland under-19s.