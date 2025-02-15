Ireland win opening Longines League of Nations event in Abu Dhabi

Trevor Breen, Jason Foley, Michael Blake, Mikey Pender and Denis Lynch at the 2025 Longines League of Nations opening event in Abu Dhabi. Photograph: Horse Sport Ireland

Ireland have won the opening event in the 2025 Longines League of Nations to get their title defence off to a perfect start.

Chef d’Equipe Michael Blake’s team came into Saturday’s event as the top-ranked nation having won last season’s final in Barcelona last October.

Denis Lynch, riding Vistogrand, started the day with a clear round for Ireland before it was Trevor Breen’s turn with Highland President, again posting a faultless round.

Jason Foley, aboard new mare Chedington Hazy Toulana, secured Ireland’s third clear combination but suffered a time penalty, resulting in two faults.

With both the United Arab Emirates and France having finished the first round on zero points, Mikey Pender needed a no-fault to match them, which he duly managed on HHS Los Angeles.

With only three scores from each team counted in round one, Ireland were alongside France and the UAE on zero points at the break, the French leading on time.

In round two, with the 11-team field reduced to eight, Lynch and Breen again went double clear, leaving it to Pender to secure an Irish win.

The 25-year-old ended up having a fence in hand after France’s Jeanne Sadran drew 12 faults, ending the day with another clear round for Team Ireland.

The UAE placed second, eight points adrift, followed by France with 12 points.

Speaking after the win, Blake commended his team on a stellar performance, with not a single fence downed over the two rounds.

“We came in here as the number one team and that brings pressure, but these lads thrive on that pressure and produced a brilliant afternoon of jumping.

“They were exceptional. Denis has been in incredible form recently with Vistogrand and he led the way with a double clear.

“Trevor has come back from an awful injury, and for him to do that out there just shows the measure of the man.

“Jason too, this is his five-star debut on a brand-new horse, and they were clean as a whistle, and when you need Mikey to produce the goods for you, he does it. It’s magic, it really is. I’m over the moon for everyone involved.”

The next event in the league will be held in Ocala, Florida on March 22nd.