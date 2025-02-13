Sport

Jakob Ingebrigtsen breaks world indoor mile record in France

Norwegian takes just under a second and a half off Yared Nuguse’s mark set last Saturday

Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen celebrates with supporters after breaking the world indoor mile record at the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting in Liévin, France. Photograph: Denis Charlet/AFP via Getty Images
Ian O'Riordan
Thu Feb 13 2025 - 21:33

All the talk beforehand was that Jakob Ingebrigtsen not breaking the world indoor mile record would be a big disappointment, and as if on cue the Norwegian star dispelled any doubts, clocking 3:45.14 at the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting in Liévin in France on Thursday night.

Chasing the mark of 3:46.63 set only last Saturday night by Yared Nuguse from the US at the Millrose Games in New York, Ingebrigtsen passed through 1,500m in 3:29.63 – taking almost a second off his own world record mark for that distance set on the same track in 2022.

He held on for the final half-lap and, roared on by the sell-out crowd, charged through the finish line in 3:45.14, taking just under a second and a half off the short-lived world record, becoming the first man to break 3:46 indoors in the process.

Ireland’s Cathal Doyle improved his indoor mile best to 3:53.18 when running a well-timed race of his own to finish in third, with second place going to Stefan Nillessen in a Dutch record of 3:52.70.

At the Armagh International 5km Road Race, known as “the world’s fastest” given its unrivalled depth of fast times, Efrem Gidey found the pace of the shorter distance a little too hard to handle as he had to settle for eighth place in 13:51. Andrew Colley from the USA took the win in a course record of 13:33, holding off Britain’s Jack Kavanagh, who was second in 13:35.

Gidey was looking to add to his half-marathon record of 60:51 set in Copenhagen last September, and his 10km record of 27:43 set in Valencia last month. His 13:51 is still a personal best for 5km on the road. In the women’s international 3km, Verity Ockenden from Swansea AC took the win in 9:05.

Ian O'Riordan is an Irish Times sports journalist writing on athletics