Ben Stokes hails Brydon Carse as England ease to victory over New Zealand

England bowler Brydon Carse acknowledges the crowd as he departs the field after taking six wickets in the second innings during day four of the first Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Photograph: Joe Allison/Getty Images

Ben Stokes hailed Brydon Carse as England’s triple threat after his starring role against New Zealand, branding the Durham quick “three bowlers in one”.

Carse produced a mighty effort in the first Test at Christchurch, taking combined figures of 10 for 106 to power his side to an eight-wicket victory.

He picked up four in New Zealand’s first innings and six in the second to leave England chasing just 104 for victory, debutant Jacob Bethell providing the feelgood factor as he cracked an unbeaten 50 to wrap things up.

It was a statement performance from the 29-year-old Carse on just his third appearance at this level, intimidating the Kiwis with bouncers, attacking the stumps with full balls and maintaining a miserly economy rate of 2.76.

Stokes, who earmarked his county colleague as one to watch during his early days at Chester-le-Street, said: “I’ve known about Brydon’s ability an skills for a while and there was no doubt in my mind that he was going to have an impact when he eventually made it to the top level.

“To have someone in your attack who can almost be three bowlers in one is massive. I use him as the enforcer when we go to the short-pitched stuff, but he’s also taken a lot of wickets this week as well and his economy rate has been below three.

“He’s got the heart of a lion. It’s pretty evident whenever you chuck him the ball he’s going to give 100 per cent every single time – he would keep bowling even if his toe was ripped off. He wouldn’t show any pain, he’d just keep going and going.

“He’s turned out to be the cricketer I always thought he could be. He’s just worked incredibly hard to get himself here and I think he’s going to be playing for England for a long time now.”

Stokes eased concerns about his fitness after the all-rounder, who missed four Tests this year with a hamstring tear, pulled up during his seventh over and handed the ball to Gus Atkinson to bowl the last three balls.

Stokes stayed out on the field until the New Zealand innings was completed at lunch, however, and said after the match that he had not wanted to push his body unnecessarily with the match all but won.

“I’ve not spent that much time out in the middle for a long time,” he said at the presentation ceremony.

“It’s been a pretty heavy week this week, I bowled 20 overs, spent lot of time in the field, spent some time in the middle and hurt my back diving for a ball as well.

“It’s more management than anything else. With where we were in the game, it didn’t feel necessary to eke out any more balls than I needed to. I think the body is going to be good for this outing, and I’m raring to go for Wellington.”

The second Test starts at Basin Reserve on Friday, and England will head up to the New Zealand capital with a spring in their step after the Christchurch win.

