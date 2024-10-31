Shohei Ohtani reaches World Series mountaintop in first season with Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani’s unprecedented first season with the Dodgers ended in another breakthrough on Wednesday as the Japanese slugger hoisted the World Series trophy for the first time after Los Angeles beat the New York Yankees for the title.

The first player to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a single season, Ohtani struggled at the plate during the series after suffering a shoulder injury in Game Two but that did not detract from his enjoyment of the victory.

“I’m honoured to be part of a season where we played the longest, and to be able to get to know this team,” he told reporters after the team’s 7-6 Game Five victory over the Yankees in New York.

“My first year and experience winning a World Series has been a tremendous honour.”

After winning two MVP awards as a member of the Los Angeles Angels but never reaching the postseason, Ohtani signed a record 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers in December.

The 30-year-old made the bold move to defer the vast majority of that money until a later date, allowing the team to sign top talent like fellow Japanese star pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto and improve their chances of a title run.

There were highs and lows away from the diamond.

Ohtani surprised fans in February when he announced that he had got married, and soon after was forced to navigate a scandal that involved his former translator stealing millions from him to pay off gambling debts.

“We were able to get through the regular season because of the strength of this team, this organisation,” he said.

“And the success of the postseason is very similar to how we were able to pull it off during the regular season. Again, the strength of the organisation.

“Extremely honoured to be a part of this.”

While Ohtani did not pitch this season after undergoing offseason elbow surgery he is still all but certain to win the National League MVP award. He is expected to return to the mound in the spring.

After the franchise won their eighth title and first since 2020, they will now look to build a dynasty around Ohtani, World Series MVP Freddie Freeman, and three-time World Series champion Mookie Betts.

“I really felt like the professionalism of the two players really stands out,” he said of Freeman and Betts.

“And aside from the two players, I do feel like we had a really good line-up with a lot of good hitters, one through nine.

“It really allowed me to elevate my game as well, not just technically, but also my professionalism.”