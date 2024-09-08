Mia Griffin wins Rás na mBan to become first Irish champion in 11 years

Mia Griffin sealed a superb overall victory in Rás na mBan on Sunday, becoming the first Irish winner of the race in 11 years.

The Das Hutchinson Brother UK rider followed in the wheeltracks of Olivia Dillon with her success, further highlighting her talent after being part of Ireland’s team pursuit squad at the Paris Olympics.

She finished six seconds clear of the Dutchwoman Noor Dekker (JEGG DJR Academy) and 11 ahead of defending champion Manon de Boer (NWVG-Uplus).

Fellow Irishwoman and team-mate Caoimhe O’Brien was fifth.

READ MORE

“It feels kind of crazy,” said Griffin. “I came into this week not really knowing where the body was at. I didn’t really expect to be going for the GC (general classification), I expected to more focus on stage wins.”

Racing on home soil with the majority of the stages based in Kilkenny, Griffin got off to a flying start with victory on day one. She was second to O’Brien on stage two, won stage three and defended the overall lead from start to finish.

Mia Griffin (centre) with Noor Dekker (left) and Manon de Boer. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan

Sunday saw two stages: a morning 2.5km time trial around Kilkenny Castle, and an afternoon criterium in Kilkenny City.

Dekker was the winner of the former, beating De Boer by 1.36 seconds. Griffin used her track speed to fine effect, taking third.

Her team-mate Lucy Lee won the criterium, outsprinting Dekker to the line after they went clear with two laps remaining. Aoife O’Brien was best of the Irish riders in fourth place, while Griffin rolled in as part of the peloton 11 seconds back, making sure of her final overall victory.

She thanked her team-mates, saying they were vital in controlling her rivals, including De Boer. “I was wary of Manon going, and she went really hard a few times,” she said. “The fact that we could keep that under control was incredible.”

In addition to her overall victory and two stage wins, Griffin also took the points classification. O’Brien was best young rider in the prestigious international event.

Elsewhere, Irish riders had a superb showing in the Loudenvielle round of the UCI downhill World Cup in France. They were fifth and sixth respectively, just over three seconds behind the winner Benoit Coulanges (Dorval AM Commencal).