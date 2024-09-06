New Ireland rugby kit gives nod to unique Irish landscape

The IRFU and kit-maker Canterbury have revealed the new Ireland Rugby home and alternate kits for the 2024/25 season.

The design takes inspiration from the textures of the Irish landscape, paying homage to natural landmarks from around the island, including the Cliffs of Moher, the Giant’s Causeway and Benbulben.

Canterbury have also opted for a deeper emerald green colour compared to recent seasons.

The IRFU described the new jersey as the “most technologically advanced ever produced by Canterbury”, made from 100 per cent polyester and featuring VapoDri+ adaptive and quick-drying technology.

READ MORE

Introducing the new 2024/25 Ireland home and alternate kit! 🟢#IrishRugby — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) September 6, 2024

The jersey is completed with a bonded, elastic and flatlocked collar for strength, laser-cut holes for breathability, silicone logos and a curved form for comfort.

“Drawing inspiration from the breathtaking landscapes of Ireland, this year’s jersey captures what makes Ireland so amazing,” chair of the IRFU’s commercial and marketing committee Michael Collopy said.

“It’s a tribute to the natural beauty that defines our Emerald Isle and which inspires greatness. Each design detail captures the essence of Ireland’s rolling hills, rugged coastlines, and lush greenery, allowing players and fans to proudly represent the nation on and off the pitch.”

The 2024/25 kits and new training and supporter clothing are now available to purchase via the Canterbury and Elverys websites, as well as in-store at Intersports Elverys, with prices starting from €70.