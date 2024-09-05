Róisín Ní Riain has qualified for this evening’s S13 100m breaststroke final – where she will be aiming to win her third medal of the Games.
The 19-year-old Limerick swimmer finished second in her heat with a time of 1:19.05 at the La Défense Arena in Paris on Thursday morning and advances to the final as the third fastest qualifier overall.
Britain’s Rebecca Redfern was the fastest qualifier with a time of 1:16.40 while USA’s Olivia Chambers was second quickest in 1:18.92.
It will be Ní Riain’s fourth final of the Paralympics – having finished fourth in the S13 100m butterfly last Thursday, second in the S13 100m backstroke on Friday and third in the S13 200m individual medley on Tuesday.
Paralympics: Complete day-by-day guide to the Irish athletes in action in Paris
Róisín Ní Riain into another final as she chases third medal of Paralympics
Bed found for 8ft 1 Iranian Paralympian forced to sleep on floor in Paris
Paralympics Day 8: Irish in action and best of the rest as Róisín Ní Riain chases more medal glory
“I wanted to get out and have a good morning swim. It’s a case of job done,” said Ní Riain. “It’s going to a tough race in the final, a fast one. I’ll have look back at the race and see where I can improve on for later.
“That’s always the aim of the evening swim. I just need to clean up a few little things and see where that will get me this evening.”
The final is scheduled for 6.33pm Irish time.