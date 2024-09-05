Róisín Ní Riain into another final as she chases third medal of Paralympics

Ireland’s Róisín Ní Riain will contest her fourth final of these Games at 6.33pm Irish time this evening. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Róisín Ní Riain has qualified for this evening’s S13 100m breaststroke final – where she will be aiming to win her third medal of the Games.

The 19-year-old Limerick swimmer finished second in her heat with a time of 1:19.05 at the La Défense Arena in Paris on Thursday morning and advances to the final as the third fastest qualifier overall.

Britain’s Rebecca Redfern was the fastest qualifier with a time of 1:16.40 while USA’s Olivia Chambers was second quickest in 1:18.92.

It will be Ní Riain’s fourth final of the Paralympics – having finished fourth in the S13 100m butterfly last Thursday, second in the S13 100m backstroke on Friday and third in the S13 200m individual medley on Tuesday.

“I wanted to get out and have a good morning swim. It’s a case of job done,” said Ní Riain. “It’s going to a tough race in the final, a fast one. I’ll have look back at the race and see where I can improve on for later.

“That’s always the aim of the evening swim. I just need to clean up a few little things and see where that will get me this evening.”

The final is scheduled for 6.33pm Irish time.