‘We are always proud of each other’: Ireland’s MacCombe sisters celebrate strong showing in Paralympic triathlon

Team Ireland's Judith MacCombe (second from left) and twin sister Chloe (right) with guides Eimear Nicholls (left) and Catherine A Sands (second from right) after the PTVI para triathlon event at the Paralympic Games in Paris on Monday. Photograph: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Metres after the finish line of the PTVI para triathlon on Pont Alexandre III in Paris, an exhausted Judith MacCombe fell to her hunkers. Chloe’s arm quickly draped over her shoulders. Twins. Sisters. Paralympians.

As they prepared to stand back up, there was a jovial exchange of words between the siblings. Chloe smiled, Judith gently nudged her away, Chloe replied with a quick squirt of water from her bottle. They hugged.

In their maiden Paralympic triathlon the 29-year-old Derry sisters were separated by just two places, a gap of only 45 seconds. Chloe and guide Catherine Sands finished in sixth place in a time of 1:10.32, while Judith and guide Eimear Nicholls finished eighth in a time of 1:11.17.

Chloe and Catherine would actually have finished fifth only for incurring a 10 second penalty for leaving equipment outside their designated box on the second transition from bike to run.

READ MORE

So, what was said between the pair during their embrace at the finish line?

“I reminded her that if I was healthy I would have won,” laughed Judith. “The sibling rivalry is always there.”

Judith was sick in the days leading up to the race and had the event proceeded as scheduled on Sunday, she would not have been able to participate. However, with the triathlon postponed because of water quality issues in the Seine on Sunday, Judith was able to take her place at the start line on Monday morning in Paris.

“I have been sick, vomiting for the last few days,” she added.

“If the race had been yesterday, I wouldn’t even have got the chance to start. You have never seen someone happier about a race being postponed.”

The MacCombe sisters competed in the PTVI 3 class, which is for athletes with a vision impairment who participate with a sighted guide. The para triathlon consists of a 750m swim, 20km swim and 5km run.

“We knew we were going to be proud of each other no matter where we finished,” said Chloe.

“Judith hadn’t been feeling the best the last couple of days. It was absolutely phenomenal to see her out there pushing hard and spurring us on as well. It was just class.”

Chloe and Catherine completed their swim in 17:30, the cycle in 30:55 and the run in 20:09.

Judith and Eimear’s swim was 17:47, their cycle was 30:52 – the second fastest of the entire field – and the run was a 20:42.

Their class was won by Spain’s Susana Rodriguez and guide Sara Perez Sala in a time of 1:04.19. Italy’s Francesca Tarantello and guide Silivia Visaggi claimed the silver medal with a 1:06.43 finish, while the bronze went to Germany’s Anja Renner and guide Maria Paulig, 1:08.21.

Temperatures rose to 24 degrees during the race, as the backdrop of the Grand Palais and the Eiffel Tower provided a spectacular setting in the heart of historic Paris.

For the MacCombe family, it will always be remembered as a very historic day.

“I’m sure it was stressful as well (for the family), they were maybe worried about us falling out with each other afterwards, having to deal with that,” joked Chloe. “I’m sure they are buzzing.

“The sibling rivalry is a great motivator, it’s great.”

Ireland's Cassie Cava after finishing the PTS4 para triathlon at the Paralympic Games in Paris. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

There was a third Irish athlete in action during the triathlon on Monday, but it was a difficult afternoon for Cassie Cava in the PTS4 class. She finished 12th overall in time of 1:37:29, but a fall on the way to the start line hindered her ability and she had to stop during the run to check her right leg prosthetic.

“It was really tough, I was in an awful lot of pain,” an emotional Cava said afterwards.

“I slipped on the way to the start, I think I twisted something in my leg, I don’t know, I was full of adrenaline.

“Then I got to the bike and I was like, ‘How am I going to do this?’ Each lap I thought, ‘I’ve got to stop, I’ve got to stop’.

“I got to the first aid station on the run and I was in a lot of pain. I had to get my leg off, I was in absolute agony. I sat there for a bit and thought, ‘I can’t put any weight through my leg, what should I do?’

“There was one other athlete in my category, she came by. I thought, ‘We didn’t come here to quit’. If she can do it, I can do it’.

“I’d be devastated if I didn’t finish, if I sat there on the side of the road. I’m really pleased I got up and did what I did to get to the finish.”

For the MacCombe sisters, the bragging rights at home belong to Chloe for now – but both were part of a unique sibling achievement in Paris in Monday, even if it didn’t produce medals.

“I suppose you always sort of have your eyes on the podium but ultimately we just wanted to go out and give it everything,” said Chloe.

“Just cross the line knowing we had given everything, which we did.”

They already have their eyes on LA in four years.

On learning her bike segment was the second fastest of the day, Judith smiled: “Imagine what I could if I was healthy!

“No matter what the outcome, we are always proud of each other. Chloe knew I had been sick the last few days, she was proud that I was able to be here and to be able to race alongside her.”

Twins. Sisters. Paralympians. Forever.