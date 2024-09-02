San Francisco 49ers Ricky Pearsall out of hospital after being shot in robbery attempt

Ricky Pearsall (23) was released from hospital on Sunday, according to a statement from the San Francisco 49ers. Photograph: Stacy Revere/Getty

San Francisco 49ers rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was released from the hospital on Sunday after being shot in the chest in a robbery attempt on Saturday in the city’s Union Square district, the team announced.

Pearsall (23) had been upgraded to fair condition, according to media reports, after being listed as “serious but stable condition” in a team statement on Saturday night.

“San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was released from the hospital this afternoon as he continues to recover from a bullet wound to his chest,” the team said in a statement Sunday. “He and his family, along with the entire San Francisco 49ers organisation, would like to thank the San Francisco Police Department, emergency medical services, doctors and staff at San Francisco General Hospital.”

The suspect in the attempted robbery, identified by police as a 17-year-old was arrested Saturday as he attempted to run from the scene, San Francisco police chief William Scott said. The alleged gunman also was hospitalised after the shooting – his condition not immediately disclosed – and charges against him are pending.

READ MORE

Pearsall was taken to San Francisco General Hospital. Video shot in Union Square and posted to social media showed a shirtless Pearsall gingerly walking to an ambulance with assistance from police. As he sat on a gurney, he moved his left hand, which was pressing his shirt against the right side of his chest, near his shoulder, and blood was visible.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the 911 call came in at 3.29pm local time, and when police responded, there were two gunshot victims. The other victim was the alleged robber, shot while in a struggle with Pearsall over the gun.

“A struggle between Mr Pearsall and the suspect ensued and gunfire from the suspect’s gun struck both Mr Pearsall and the subject,” Scott said Saturday during a news briefing.

Aaron Peskin, the president of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, said he received a briefing from police and was told Pearsall fought back.

Pearsall was signing autographs at an event earlier Saturday before heading to Union Square, according to ABC 7 San Francisco.

The 49ers selected Pearsall, a wide receiver who will turn 24 on September 9th, with the 31st pick in the April draft, and he signed a four-year, $12.5 million guaranteed contract with a $5.9 million signing bonus. – Reuters