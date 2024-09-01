‘I’ve failed miserably at a lot of things’: Olympic champions humble as ever on return to Skibbereen

Gold medal wins in the rivers of Paris at the Olympics translated in to home coming celebrations on the banks of Skibbereen this afternoon as rowers Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy finally got around to being feted in their native Co Cork.

The reception for the back to back Olympic gold medallists in the lightweight double sculls had to be delayed because of the world rowing championships in Canada.

O’Donovan, who is a qualified doctor, secured a third world singles sculls triumph on August 24th. The three-time Olympic medallist came in two seconds in advance of his nearest rival.

On Sunday in Skibbereen, O’Donovan was being his customary humble self claiming that “a bit of luck goes a long way”.

“A lot of things I’ve tried my hand at that I’ve failed at fairly miserably. I don’t think there’s anything special really. It’s a lot of hard work and dedication and taking a bit of enjoyment in what you do, helps you put in the long hours.

“It’s not any magic that I have. I often feel that I’m just prepared to put in a lot of hours into some of the things.”

O’Donovan thanked the people of Skibbereen for their immense support over the years and urged young people to follow their dreams.

“Have some big aspirations. Anything is possible.”

An equally modest McCarthy said he was afraid nobody would turn up given that some time has passed since their Olympic win. He spoke of his joy in being able to share the win with friends, family and the local community.

“To get home and see the joy that everyone has for us and who are just so happy to have us back, and see us doing our thing, it’s just really nice.

“We’ve been meeting people, and catching up and that’s the nice part. Sharing it with friends and family. They’ve probably had to take a bit of a back seat in our lives over the last few years so it’s nice to celebrate with them, and share the success. Because they are there not just for the good days but for all the failures, all the bad days.

“There’s another Olympics in LA. We have had a good few years so hopefully we can continue the success.”

They were joined in the parade by fellow Olympians and members of Skibbereen Rowing Club Aoife Casey and Emily Hegarty. The pair placed fifth and seventh respectively in Paris earlier this summer and hope to be in contention for medals at the next Olympics in four years’ time. Fintan’s brother, Jake, who was the lightweight double sculls reserve also participated in the parade.

The homecoming celebration was a family affair for Casey as her father, rowing coach Dominic, also participated. Mr Casey is considered to have been instrumental in the unprecedented success that Irish lightweight rowing has seen since 2016.

The open top bus parade headed down North Street, Main Street and in to the Fairfield for live music and speeches from an outdoor stage.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin was among those present, saying: “It really is an extraordinary feat. I really want to pay tribute to all concerned. It (Skibbereen) is probably without question the town that has produced the most successful Olympians in the history of Irish Olympic participation.”

Seanie O’Brien of Skibbereen Rowing Club said that it was a special day not just for the rowers but for all the sporting clubs in the town. “It is a celebration for them all.”