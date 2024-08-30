Premier Division: Derry City suffer costly defeat to Galway United

League of Ireland Premier Division: Galway United 1 Derry City 0

There have been plenty of bumps in the road on Derry City’s stuttering title bid and the Dyke Road was a fitting venue for another.

A contentious goal in the 76th minute of a barnstorming contest reverberated around the league. Shels managed to take advantage in Oriel Park. A goal in the 4th minute from Aiden O’Brien was enough to wrest back the initiative at the top.

The opening salvos in Terryland teased a lively encounter. There were robust tussles between Mark Connolly and Stephen Walsh that enlivened the home support.

Galway United edged the early territory, but the first shot in anger came from Sadou Diallo. The holding midfielder struck sweetly from 25-yards, but his effort sailed just wide.

Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson was an interested spectator and would have noted a fine save shortly after by Brian Maher, when he denied Jimmy Keohane.

Paul McMullan’s forays forward were a feature of the first half. He created the chance of the half when he squared for Will Patching. The midfielder uncharacteristically scuffed his shot with the goal at his mercy.

As dusk descended after the turnaround, Derry seized the initiative. A couple of early corners seemed a harbinger of a dominance to come.

Killian Brouder was a loss at the heart of the home defence, having not missed a minute prior in the league this season until he was forced off injured.

As the pressure mounted, the ball bounced around the box on the hour mark. Patching pounced and struck superbly. His effort was destined for the top corner until Clarke sprang across his goal to tip over majestically.

The save signalled a sea change as parity restored, particularly after a couple of shrewd substitutions by John Caulfield freshened things up in midfield.

Patrick Hickey, dominant in the air throughout, came close with a header. He atoned two minutes later. A David Hurley free was spilt by Brian Maher and Hickey hacked it home. The visitors bayed for a free-kick that never came.

It became frantic then and almost from the restart, Derry engineered their best chance for Danny Mullen. The substitute’s header from point-blank range was again saved by Clarke as it lacked purchase.

They would not create better and eventually succumbed to a determined effort from a United side who can no longer hide their European aspirations.

Galway United: Clarke; Esua (Horgan, 89), Buckley, Brouder (Slevin, 53), Cunningham; Keohane, Borden (Hurley, 63), McCormack (Nugent, 63), Hickey, McCarthy (Burns, 89); Walsh.

Derry City: Maher; Wisdom (Boyce, 82), Connolly, McEleney, Coll (Doherty, 82); O’ Reilly (Whelan, 82), Diallo (McEleney, 74), Patching; McMullan, Hoban (Mullen, 74), Duffy.

Referee: K O’ Sullivan.