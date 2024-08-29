Ireland’s Róisín Ní Riain just misses out on bronze medal at Paralympic Games

Ireland's Róisín Ní Riain in action during the women's 100m butterfly S13 final on day one of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games at La Défense Arena. Photograph: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Róisín Ní Riain came agonisingly close to a podium finish in her Paralympic Games S13 100-metre butterfly final on Thursday night, with the Limerick swimmer finishing fourth at the La Défense Arena.

Ní Riain was closing in on third place throughout the second length of the race but her time of 1:06.04 just wasn’t enough to reel in Uzbekistan’s Muslima Odilova (1:05.43).

Carlotta Gilli of Italy won the race in a time of 1:03.27 with USA’s Grace Nuhfer claiming silver with 1:03.88.

Ní Riain had finished fourth in her heat earlier in the day with a time of 1:06.40, which was good enough for fifth fastest of the eight qualifiers.

The Limerick swimmer will be back in the pool on Friday evening for a straight final of what his her strongest discipline – the S13 100m backstroke. Ní Riain is the current World Para swimming 100-metre backstroke champion and she also holds the world record in the 200-metre backstroke.

Ireland's Nicole Turner reacts after finishing sixth in the women's 50m freestyle S6 final on day one of the Paralympic Games at La Défense Arena. Photograph: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Nicole Turner finished sixth in her S6 50-metre freestyle final earlier on the first night of finals in the pool.

The Laois swimmer posted a time of 35.65 seconds, fractionally slower than her heat of 35.35 seconds from the morning session.

The race was won by China’s Yuyan Jiang, who broke the Paralympic record for the second time of the day with a finish of 32.59 seconds. Silver went to USA’s Ellie Marks (32.90) and bronze was won by Ukraine’s Anna Hontar (33.01).

Turner, who won silver in the S6 50m butterfly in Tokyo three years ago, was third in her heat in the morning session and was the fifth fastest of the eight qualifiers.

However, she was unable to challenge for a podium spot in the freestyle final.

“That was tough, I am not going to lie,” she said afterwards. “The aim of the final is to get faster than the heat swim. That didn’t go my way today. At this moment in time, I can’t tell you why. But that is the reality of sport, there is the highest of highs and the lowest of lows.

“I am sure I will look back on today and see how I can improve on that performance, but an initial reaction is that it is quite bitter at this moment in time.”

Turner will be out again on day six in the 50m butterfly, which is her strongest discipline.