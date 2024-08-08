Olympics day 13 live updates: Ireland’s Kate O’Connor begins heptathlon

Irish in action at the Olympics today:

Best reads:

As we’ve mentioned, Kate O’Connor has become Ireland first ever heptathlete, so how about we go over what the heptathlon entails.

The heptathlon involves seven events. For women they’re the 100m hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200m, long jump, javelin throw and 800m. The first four take place on day one, followed by the remaining three the next day.

The heptathlon follows a points system, with athletes awarded points based on how they fare in each event. The scoring system was dreamt up by a mathematician so I might spare you the explanation. In simple terms it’s: Do well, get more points. The athlete with the most points after the seven events wins gold.

And even if you think you know nothing of the heptathlon, you’ve very likely heard of Team GB’s Jessica Ennis. She won gold in London 2012 and is considered one of the greats.

Earlier, O’Connor came seventh in heat one of the 100m hurdles, posting a time of 14.08, earning her 967 points. For comparison, Switzerland’s Annik Kaelin clocked the fastest time across the three heats (12.87) to take 1,144 points.

Good morning everyone! Muireann Duffy here, I’ll be keeping you up to date on all the antics from day 13 at the Olympic Games in Paris.

It’s a quiet day for Team Ireland, just three of our athletes are competing today.

At Le Golf National, Leona Maguire will get her second round in the women’s stroke play event under way shortly before 10.30am, followed by Stephanie Meadow who tees off just before 11am.

And in athletics, Ireland now has our first Olympic heptathlete after Kate O’Connor started her campaign earlier this morning. She placed seventh in heat one of the 100m hurdles, the first of four events taking place in the heptathlon today.

And for anyone who missed yesterday’s big result, Rhasidat Adeleke booked a spot in the women’s 400m final on Friday, placing second in her semi-final behind Bahrain’s Salwa Eid Naser.

Ireland’s Rhasidat Adeleke on her way to finishing second in the women's 400m semi-final on Wednesday. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

“Coming into the homestretch, right where the stagger unwinds, Rhasidat Adekele had an Olympic 400 metres final at her beckoning, only some signs of concern were already there,” Ian O’Riordan writes from Stade de France in Paris.

“Salwa Eid Naser from Bahrain had got a clear run on her, and suddenly Adeleke was struggling, losing her form and it seemed some hope too, before holding on second place. Plenty good for now.

“Still her time of 49.95 seconds appeared laboured, and something clearly was off. The Olympics do take a different sort of physical toll, and this race had taken more out of her than she would have liked.”