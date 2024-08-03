‘I’ve never seen anything like it’: Irish Olympic rowers move into rare company but may yet be joined by others

Irish rowers Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy bridged a 92-year gap when they won the lightweight double sculls at the Olympic Games. Following on from their success in Tokyo three years ago, the Skibbereen pair on Friday became the first Irish athletes to successfully defend Olympic gold since Dr Pat O’Callaghan won in the hammer event in 1928 and 1932.

Boxer Kellie Harrington may yet join the club having secured at least a bronze as she seeks to defend the 60kg title. Her semi-final takes place on Saturday night. Before that all eyes will be on back-to-back world champion Rhys McClenaghan as he goes for a maiden gold on the pommel horse.

Speaking after the race at Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium, McCarthy and O’Donovan, draped with Irish flags and signing autographs for hundreds of Irish supporters who had gathered at the competitors gates of the rowing venue, were stoic about the breadth of their achievement and positive about the direction Irish Olympic sports has taken.

“I think for sure we’re very happy to do it,” said O’Donovan (30) about defending their title. “But believe me there will be a lot more Irish athletes who will do it in the future and will repeatedly do it more than twice. I have no doubt about that and in rowing as well, and a whole load of other sports.”

The duo’s victory brought Ireland’s medal haul after a week in Paris to five, two gold, two bronze and at least a bronze for Harrington. There were near misses on Friday too, with Robert Dickson and Seán Waddilove finishing fourth in the skiff medal race, while a couple of late faults cost Ireland in the showjumping team final.

Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy on their way to winning the lightweight double sculls final A in Paris. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

“It’s been great. It’s just been so much fun, and from the very first stroke I’ve just loved rowing,” said McCarthy (27). “To be able to do it for the last however many years I’ve been at it, it’s an honour and a privilege, and not many people get to follow their dreams like that.”

As the pair crossed the finish ahead of the second placed Italy and third placed Greece Lynch raised his arms in the air while O’Donovan leaned back in the boat. They had moved from third position near the beginning of the race to second place at the halfway point of the 2,000m course.

It was then the pair began to surge towards an unstoppable lead, with fans lining the banks cheering the boat towards victory. By the 1,500m mark they were almost a second ahead of the rest of the field and on their way to a commanding win and a place in Irish sporting history.

“It was amazing,” said McCarthy. “It was the number of Irish supporters in the crowd, really. I’ve never seen anything like it. Looking up into the crowd and seeing all the friends and family, and people who have just been there. It’s extremely special.”