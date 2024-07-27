Olympics Day 1 at a glance: Philip Doyle and Daire Lynch lay down medal marker

Ireland’s Philip Doyle and Daire Lynch on the way to winning their heat in the men's double sculls at Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium in Paris. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Rowing

It was a successful start for the Irish rowers on day one of competition at the Olympic Games with both men’s and women’s double sculls crews progressing directly into their respective semi-finals. The rain came down at Vaires-sur-Marne, but with good water conditions, there was nothing holding back the two crews from Team Ireland.

The men’s double of Phil Doyle and Daire Lynch set the tone on a positive note, finishing with a comfortable win in the last of the three heats. The top three crews gained direct qualification into the semi-finals, meaning Doyle and Lynch have now bypassed Sunday morning’s repechage.

Through the first 500-metre mark, Ireland sat in third position but from this point they stayed the fastest crew on the water, moving up through the field as the race unfolded. They now head into Tuesday mornings semi-finals with the fastest time out of three heats obtaining a more favourable lane draw as a result.

Olympic debutants, Fermoy’s Alison Bergin and Killorglin’s Zoe Hyde, also advanced directly into the women’s double semi-finals after a third-place finish in their heat.

Hockey

Despite a battling defensive performance, Ireland men’s hockey opened their Paris 2024 campaign with a 2-0 defeat to defending Olympic champions Belgium at historic Yves-du-Manoir Stadium; the original site of the 1924 Olympic stadium.

The Irish side; captained by Seán Murray, returned to the Olympic stage for the first time since Rio 2016 and produced a determined display against the world’s third-ranked side, but Belgium’s superior possession and territory eventually told on the scoreboard, as Tom Boon and Alexander Hendrickx notched goals in the second and third quarters.

Swimming

Swimming got under way at Paris Le Défense Arena with Ellen Walshe and Ireland Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay diving into action on the opening morning. In the 100m butterfly, Ellen Walshe, competing in her second Olympic Games, clocked 58.70 for sixth place in her heat.

Erin Riordan, Victoria Catterson and Grace Davison, making their Olympic debuts, joined Tokyo Olympian Danielle Hill in the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay; Ireland’s first female relay at a Games since Munich 1972. The quartet were just outside the Irish record of 3:41.75 in 3:42.67, for eighth in their heat, after a great battle with Hong Kong in the next lane who touched just ahead in 3:42.42.

Equestrian

Sarah Ennis and Action Lady M began Ireland’s Team Eventing competition with a dressage score of 38.0 at the Palace of Versailles. Fourth into the arena, Ennis looked to be on her way to a score in the low to mid 30s before the 10-year-old mare, competing at her first Olympics, made a slight error in front of the big screen.

It means that the combination will have work to do in Sunday’s cross-country to make up ground in advance of Monday’s show jumping.

Ireland’s second eventing rider Susie Berry was very satisfied with her dressage test, scoring 33.0 on Wellfields Lincoln. The 28-year-old from Banbridge is making her Olympic debut.

Berry said: “It’s a surreal experience but I’m thrilled with him – he can be a spooky horse but he felt quite alert today. It was like he knew there was something different about today. His trot work felt beautiful in there and maybe in his canter he felt a little tense through his back so we maybe lost a few moves that would ordinarily come naturally to him.”