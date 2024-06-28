Cricket Ireland has complained to International Cricket Council over their treatment at T20 World Cup in US

India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after Ireland's Harry Tector is caught out at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in East Meadow, New York, during the T20 World Cup in the US. Photograph: Timothy A. Clary/AFP

Cricket Ireland has written to the International Cricket Council (ICC) to complain of their treatment at the recent T20 World Cup in the US.

Despite the difficult playing conditions, such as the heavily criticised pitch in Long Island, it is understood that arrangements around Ireland’s hotel for the New York leg of the competition were what prompted Cricket Ireland officials to contact the ICC. Ireland were originally due to stay in accommodation close to the Nassau County International Stadium on Long Island, only to be moved two weeks before the start of the World Cup.

The new hotel was located in Brooklyn, roughly a 90-minute drive away from the stadium. India, one of Ireland’s opponents in New York, stayed at a hotel in close proximity to the Long Island venue.

The lengthy commute to the ground and nearby training facilities contributed to Ireland foregoing at least one training session during their time in New York. Ireland also attempted to cancel a pre-match press conference in order to avoid sending a player on a multi-hour round trip just to fulfil media duties. A compromise was ultimately reached.

READ MORE

The ICC pays for travel and accommodation for 25 people per country during its tournaments, 15 players and 10 support staff.

Though it is unclear if it formed part of Cricket Ireland’s complaint Ireland also did not train or play at the Nassau County International Stadium prior to their first game against India. Their opponents had played at the venue in a warm-up match against Bangladesh.

Ireland, who played a pair of matches each in New York and Florida earlier this month, crashed out of the tournament after defeats to India, Canada and Pakistan and a washout vs the USA.

In a statement, a Cricket Ireland spokesman said that the organisation has sent “event feedback” to the ICC. “We will engage with them further once the tournament is concluded. Following tournaments, there are standard event debrief processes that we will additionally contribute to.”

The ICC has also been approached for comment.