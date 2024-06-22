Shane Ryan becomes Ireland’s fastest swimmer with new 50m freestyle record

Shane Ryan set a new Irish record in the 50m freestyle to qualify for the event’s semi-final stage at the European Aquatics Championships in Belgrade.

The 30-year-old stopped the clock on 21.82, making him Ireland’s fastest ever swimmer in a long course (50m) pool. The time shaved .12 of a second off Tom Fannon’s 21.94 from the Irish Open and Olympic Trials in May.

Ryan, who is the fastest qualifier from the heats, will return to the blocks for the semi-final at 5:58pm (Irish time) on Saturday.

“I’m shocked, my goal was to go 21.89,” said Ryan. That is my first 50 freestyle in two years, I’m delighted. I had shoulder surgery about two and a half years ago, so I’m delighted with that time. I honestly don’t know what to say, it’s wild.”

In the following heat, Irishman Calum Bain also qualified for the 50m freestyle semi-finals after winning his heat in a time of 22.11 After a slight suit malfunction, Bain was in and out of the pool in 22.11 to finish first in his heat and fifth overall in 22.11 - despite an issue with his suit.

[ Clare Cryan wins first ever diving medal for Ireland at European Championships ]

“I feel pretty good, annoyed my suit ripped on the block but I had to get past that and move on,” said Bain. “It was a pretty good morning swim; I think it’s my quickest ever morning swim. I’ve got to go back, chill out and see what I can do tonight.”

Oisin Tebite closed out his week in the same event with 23.58, a time which did not see him progress.

After his sixth-place finish on Friday night in the 50m backstroke final, Conor Ferguson was back in the pool for the 100m backstroke heats. Ferguson secured a semi-final place with a sixth-place finish in a time of 54.74.

There is a busy evening ahead for Ireland as Danielle Hill will look to add to her gold earlier this week when she swims in the 100m backstroke final. Joining Hill will be Lottie Cullen, swimming her first individual senior final.

Nathan Wiffen (1500m freestyle) and Ellie McCartney (200m medley) are back on the blocks for their finals, both in their second outing onto the European final stage at this meet.