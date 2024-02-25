Daniel Wiffen completes double with 800m win at British University Championships

Ireland’s Daniel Wiffen secured the double of 1,500m and 800m golds at the British University Championships in Sheffield. Photograph: Giorgio Perottino/Inpho

In a near action replay of his World Championship double Daniel Wiffen has won a second British University Championships title in record time, adding the 800 metres freestyle gold at the Ponds Forge arena in Sheffield.

Wiffen had already won the 1,500m on Friday evening, competing for Loughborough University just five days after completing his golden double in Doha last Sunday. He added the 800m by some distance, his winning time of 7:43.03 a meeting record and the third fastest of his career, after the 7:40.94 he clocked for his first gold medal last week.

By halfway, Wiffen was already eight seconds clear, second place going to his 19-year-old Loughborough team-mate Tyler Melbourne-Smith, who finished in 8:04.06.

Wiffen’s 1,500m win on Friday was also a meeting record, his winning time there of 14:42.05 the fourth fastest of his career, after the 22-year-old won that world title last Sunday in his lifetime best of 14:34.07.

Melbourne-Smith also won silver there in 15:30.73, with Wiffen’s twin brother also getting on the medal podium, finishing third in 15:54.37.

After these championships Wiffen, who is also studying for a degree in business management, will take a one-week break before heading away on a four-and-a-half week training block at the Wall Aquatic Centre in Northern Arizona University, which sits at an altitude of 2,100m, all geared towards reaching his season peak at the Paris Olympics come July.