Chris Coleman out of the running as Ireland manager hunt goes on

Former Wales manager Chris Coleman will not succeed Stephen Kenny as Republic of Ireland head coach, according to a BBC Wales report. Former Wales manager Coleman was interviewed for the position by the FAI recruitment team of director of football Marc Canham, chief executive Jonathan Hill and Packie Bonner.

It has been 13 weeks since the formal search began. Canham will provide an update on the process later on Tuesday.

Lee Carsley had been the association’s main target, with informal approaches made to the England under-21 coach while Kenny was still in the role, but an interim appointment could be required for the March friendlies against Belgium and Switzerland at the Aviva Stadium.

John O’Shea is believed to be in the frame. The former Manchester United defender briefly coached the Ireland squad last year, under Kenny and Keith Andrews, before taking a position with Wayne Rooney at Birmingham City. Rooney was sacked after 83 days, so O’Shea is available again.