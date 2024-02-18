Ireland’s 4x100 medley relay team qualify for world final

Ireland’s men’s 4x100m medley relay have qualified for the final out of this morning’s heats at the World Aquatics Championships, becoming Ireland’s first relay in a world long course championships final.

The team join 800m freestyle world champion Daniel Wiffen and three-time world finalist Mona McSharry, who will compete in the 1500m freestyle and 50m breaststroke Finals in Doha today.

This morning’s medley relay heats were also an opportunity for nations to secure their nation’s places at the Paris Olympic Games, with the combined top 16 times from Doha and the 2023 World Championships in Japan considered for invitations. As of this morning Ireland sit 13th (Women) and 15th (Men) and within the quota spots available.

Conor Ferguson (Backstroke), Darragh Green (Breaststroke), Max McCusker (Butterfly) and Shane Ryan (Freestyle) confirmed their place in the Medley Relay Final after an outstanding swim of 3:34.94 to place fourth in their heat and eighth overall.

Ireland still have some work to do in the men’s relay, with two Olympic Qualification Times (OQT) required from the team in order to confirm the Olympic place when the invitation arrives.

Speaking after the race Ferguson said “I feel absolutely over the moon to get that relay over the line. I said it from the start of the week, and we did it and we all pulled through. I think, it’s one thing we’re across that line, but we all have a bit to drop and that’s the exciting thing, we’re capable of much more.”

Greene added: “A world final is literally what everyone is working towards, dreaming of, which is huge for us, individually, and as a group, it’s absolutely class.”

Daniel Wiffen confirmed his place in the 1500m freestyle Final yesterday, his third final of the week, in 14:54.29, ranking him sixth going into the Final. The 22-year-old has a best time in the event in 14:34.91.

Mona McSharry, who was fifth in both the 100m and 200m breaststroke Finals earlier this week, touched in 30.57 for fourth place in yesterday’s 50m breaststroke semi-final. The time saw the Sligo woman advance into the final in sixth place overall.

The women’s 50m breaststroke final will take place on Sunday at 4:09pm with the men’s 1500m freestyle Final taking to the blocks at 4:16pm (IRL). The Ireland men relay will compete at 5.37pm (IRL).