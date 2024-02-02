Mary Hannigan: Clear your throat, sing a song and toast some absent friends

Ireland fans David Cotter from Clare, Sal Wilson from Belfast and Tom Byrne from Cork in Marseille ahead of the Six Nations opener between France and Ireland. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

When it comes to national anthems, La Marseillaise, in Matt Williams’ view, “is Jon Bon Jovi crossed with AC/DC, fronted by the Rolling Stones with Springsteen as an onstage guest”. It demands that the French defend their friends and family from the invading barbarians “with such fervour that the blood of the ferocious foreign soldiers will flow in the furrows of their fields”. If Ireland are to win in Marseille tonight, “they must act with that warriors’ mindset”. And you thought this Six Nations opener was only a game?

For Matt, “two crucial factors will determine the winner of this potentially epic match”. The first is the quality of Ireland’s line out, which began to malfunction at the World Cup, the second is how Jack Crowley, who will be put under huge pressure by the French, “adapts to the hostile and unforgiving environment at the Velodrome”.

Gerry Thornley is of that view too, noting that Ireland had the 14th ranked lineout at the World Cup, the lowest of any tier one country, while filling the boots of the “the generational Johnny Sexton” will be “a particularly big ask” of Crowley. But, he writes, the margins between the teams are likely to be “minuscule”, the game “should be another cracker”.

Gerry, who heard from Peter O’Mahony in Marseille yesterday after his first Six Nations captain’s run, reckons Ireland are still in a healthy place despite the loss of Sexton, although as John O’Sullivan writes, after he had a look at how the French press are previewing the game, they’re in mourning too after the loss of Antoine Dupont to their Sevens set-up.

In Gaelic games, Johnny Watterson looks at how Casement Park has become the latest battleground in the “ongoing culture wars in Northern Ireland”, its proposed renovation in time for Euro 2028 much more about “issues of identity, religion, heritage and the possibility of one dominating the other” than merely the revamping of a dilapidated sports stadium.

Nathan Johns, meanwhile, talks to Monaghan goalkeeper Rory Beggan ahead of his trip to the United States where he’ll trial as a kicker in the NFL, while Seán Moran brings you a county-by-county guide to this season’s NHL Division 1A.

In soccer, Gavin Cummiskey fills us in on the background of Conor Bradley, the 20-year-old from Tyrone who is making a big impression at Liverpool this season, while Karen Duggan writes about her Peamount United team mate Tara O’Hanlon’s big move to Manchester City in the WSL.

Brian O’Connor previews this weekend’s Dublin Racing Festival where trainer Willie Mullins is likely to experience considerable joy – he has the favourite in all bar one of the eight Grade One races. And Ian O’Riordan talks to diver Clare Cryan who will experience considerable joy herself if she can realise her dream of qualifying for this summer’s Olympic Games.

TV Watch: The Africa Cup of Nations has reached its quarter-final stage, Nigeria meeting Angola (Sky Sports Football, 5.0) and DR Congo taking on Guinea (Sky Sports Premier League and BBC Three, 8.0). Also at 8.0 is the small matter of Ireland’s Six Nations opener against France in Marseille (Virgin Media One and UTV).