Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Six Nations

The greatest rugby tournament, bar none, starts at the weekend, with Ireland meeting France. It’s a mouth-watering opening game. The opening game, in Marseille, will probably define the tournament for both teams. It could result in a title decider in Lyon between France and England on St Patrick’s weekend, or maybe the big game will be in Dublin earlier that same day when Scotland come to town. – Feb 2nd – Mar 16th, RTÉ, BBC, UTV & Virgin Media

Hurling League

The 2024 Hurling League begins at the weekend, with Division One being made up of two groups of six teams in each. The top two in each group qualify for the league semi-finals. It’s a tight schedule, with the hurling league done and dusted in the first week of April. – Saturday & Sunday, TG4

Serie A

It’s a little early for a title-decider, but the weekend clash between Inter Milan and Juventus – who are currently jostling for the top spot in the table – certainly has that feel to it. Juventus, who can’t seem to stop scoring at the moment, particularly with Serbian Dušan Vlahović in the team, visit an Inter side spearheaded by club captain and Argentinian Lautaro Martínez. – Sunday, TNT Sports

MONDAY (Jan 29th)

CRICKET – TNT Sports 1 from 3.45am – 1st Test, Day 5 India v England

CRICKET – TNT Sports 2 from 4am – 2nd Test, Day 5 Australia v West Indies

TENNIS – Sky Sports Arena, 1pm-10pm – WTA 500 Linz

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 2pm-5pm, 7pm-10.05pm German Masters

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Africa Cup of Nations, Last 16 – 5pm Cape Verde v Mauritania

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 & BBC 1 Wales – FA Cup, 4th Round – 7.30pm Blackburn v Wrexham

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Serie A – 7.45pm Salernitana v Roma

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football & BBC Three – Africa Cup of Nations, Last 16 – 8pm Senegal v Côte d’Ivoire

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2 – La Liga – 8pm Getafe v Granada

GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Weekend highlights

TUESDAY (Jan 30th)

NBA – TNT Sports 2 – 2am Bucks @ Nuggets

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – 8am Men’s U19 World Cup (TBA)

(TBA) TENNIS – Sky Sports Arena, 11am-10pm – WTA 500 Linz

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 11.30am-1.30pm – Stage 1 Tour of Saudi Arabia

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 2pm-5pm, 7pm-10pm German Masters

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Africa Cup of Nations, Last 16 – 5pm Mali v Burkina Faso ; 8pm Morocco v South Africa

; 8pm SOCCER – DAZN & TNT Sports 3 – Women’s Champions League – 5.45pm Paris FC v Chelsea

SOCCER – DAZN – Women’s Champions League – 5.45pm Real Madrid v Häcken ; 8pm Ajax v Roma ; 8pm Bayern München v PSG

; 8pm ; 8pm SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Premier League – 7.30pm Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Premier League – 8.15pm Aston Villa v Newcastle Utd

WEDNESDAY (Jan 31st)

NBA – TNT Sports 2 – 0.30am Pacers @ Celtics ; 3am 76ers @ Warriors

; 3am CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – 8am Men’s U19 World Cup (TBA)

(TBA) SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 9am-noon, 2pm-5pm, 7pm-10.05pm German Masters

TENNIS – Sky Sports Arena, 11am-10pm – WTA 500 Linz

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 11.30am-1.30pm – Stage 2 Tour of Saudi Arabia

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 2pm-3.30pm – Stage 1 Tour of Valencia

SOCCER – DAZN – Women’s Champions League – 5.45pm Brann v St Pölten ; 5.45pm Lyon v Slavia Prague ; 8pm Benfica v Barcelona ; 8pm Eintracht Frankfurt v Rosengård

; 5.45pm ; 8pm ; 8pm SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 6pm Barcelona v Osasuna ; 8pm Atlético Madrid v Rayo Vallecano

; 8pm SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Premier League – 7.30pm Tottenham v Brentford

SOCCER – TNT Sports 3 – Premier League – 7.30pm Man City v Burnley

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Premier League – 8.15pm Liverpool v Chelsea

SOCCER – BBC 1, 11.10pm-0.40am Match of the Day

THURSDAY (Feb 1st)

NBA – TNT Sports 1 – 1.30am Suns @ Nets

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 8.30am-1.30pm Bahrain Championship

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 9am-noon, 2pm-5pm, 7pm-10.05pm German Masters

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 11.30am-1.30pm – Stage 3 Tour of Saudi Arabia

TENNIS – Sky Sports Mix, 1pm-10pm – WTA 500 Linz

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 2pm-3.30pm – Stage 2 Tour of Valencia

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 4.30pm-midnight Pebble Beach Pro-Am

DARTS – Sky Sports Arena, 7pm-10.30pm – Cardiff Premier League

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Premier League – 7.30pm West Ham Utd v Bournemouth

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 8pm Getafe v Real Madrid

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Premier League – 8.15pm Wolves v Man Utd

FRIDAY (Feb 2nd)

NBA – TNT Sports 2 – 0.30am Lakers @ Celtics ; 3am 76ers @ Jazz

; 3am CRICKET – TNT Sports 1 from 3.45am – 2nd Test, Day 1 India v England

CRICKET – TNT Sports 4 from 4.15am – Day 1 Sri Lanka v Afghanistan

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – 8am Men’s U19 World Cup (TBA)

(TBA) GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 8.30am-1.30pm Bahrain Championship

TENNIS – Sky Sports Arena, noon-10pm – WTA 500 Linz

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, noon-2pm – Stage 4 Tour of Saudi Arabia

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 2pm-3.30pm – Stage 3 Tour of Valencia

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 2pm-5pm, 7pm-10.05pm German Masters

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 4.45pm-midnight Pebble Beach Pro-Am

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Africa Cup of Nations – 5pm Quarter-final 1

DARTS – ITV4, 6.45pm-11pm – Milton Keynes The Masters

RUGBY – S4C – U20 Six Nations – 6.45pm Wales v Scotland

RUGBY – BBC Red Button – U20 Six Nations – 7.15pm Italy v England

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Serie A – 7.45pm Lecce v Fiorentina

SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League & BBC Three – Africa Cup of Nations – 8pm Quarter-final 2

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Ligue 1 – 8pm Strasbourg v PSG

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 8pm Athletic Bilbao v Mallorca

RUGBY – Virgin Media One & UTV – Six Nations – 8pm France v Ireland

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Bristol City v Leeds Utd

SATURDAY (Feb 3rd)

NBA – TNT Sports 2 – 1am Pelicans @ Spurs

CRICKET – TNT Sports 2 from 3.45am – 2nd Test, Day 2 India v England

CRICKET – TNT Sports 4 from 4.15am – Day 2 Sri Lanka v Afghanistan

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – 8am Men’s U19 World Cup (TBA)

(TBA) GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 9am-1.30pm Bahrain Championship

TENNIS – Sky Sports Arena, 10am-6pm – WTA From Austria & Thailand

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 11.35am-1.30pm – Final stage Tour of Saudi Arabia

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Premier League – 12.30pm Everton v Tottenham

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Scottish Premiership – 12.30pm Aberdeen v Celtic

DARTS – ITV4, 12.45pm-5pm; ITV3, 7pm-11pm – Milton Keynes The Masters

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 1pm-4.30pm, 7pm-10.30pm German Masters Semi-finals

RACING – RTÉ 2 & ITV3, 1pm-4pm Leopardstown

SOCCER – LaLigaTV – La Liga – 1pm Valencia v Almería ; 3.15pm Granada v Las Palmas

; 3.15pm GAA – TG4 – Hurling League – 2.30pm Dublin v Tipperary

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Premier League – 3pm Newcastle Utd v Luton Town

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 3pm-4.30pm – Stage 4 Tour of Valencia

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Serie A – 5pm Frosinone v AC Milan ; 7.45pm Bologna v Sassuolo

; 7.45pm RUGBY – Virgin Media One & UTV – Six Nations – 2.15pm Italy v England

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 4.30pm-midnight Pebble Beach Pro-Am

RUGBY – RTÉ 2 & BBC 1 – Six Nations – 4.45pm Wales v Scotland

RUGBY – TG4 – 5pm Munster v Crusaders

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Africa Cup of Nations – 5pm Quarter-final 3

SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – 5.30pm Sheffield Utd v Aston Villa

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 5.30pm Alavés v Barcelona ; 8pm Girona v Real Sociedad

; 8pm BOXING – Sky Sports Arena from 7pm Joshua Buatsi v Dan Azeez

GAA – RTÉ 2 – Football League – 7.30pm Mayo v Dublin

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Ligue 1 – 8pm Nantes v Lens

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football & BBC Three – Africa Cup of Nations – 8pm Quarter-final 4

RUGBY – Premier Sports 2 – Top 14 – 8.05pm Toulouse v Bayonne

RUGBY – Virgin Media Two & BBC Red Button – U20 Six Nations – 8.10pm France v Ireland

CRICKET – TNT Sports 3 from 9.30pm – 1st Test, Day 1 New Zealand v South Africa

SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.20pm-11.30pm Match of the Day

NBA – TNT Sports 2 – 11pm Nets @ 76ers

SUNDAY (Feb 4th)