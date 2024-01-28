Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Six Nations
The greatest rugby tournament, bar none, starts at the weekend, with Ireland meeting France. It’s a mouth-watering opening game. The opening game, in Marseille, will probably define the tournament for both teams. It could result in a title decider in Lyon between France and England on St Patrick’s weekend, or maybe the big game will be in Dublin earlier that same day when Scotland come to town. – Feb 2nd – Mar 16th, RTÉ, BBC, UTV & Virgin Media
Hurling League
The 2024 Hurling League begins at the weekend, with Division One being made up of two groups of six teams in each. The top two in each group qualify for the league semi-finals. It’s a tight schedule, with the hurling league done and dusted in the first week of April. – Saturday & Sunday, TG4
Serie A
It’s a little early for a title-decider, but the weekend clash between Inter Milan and Juventus – who are currently jostling for the top spot in the table – certainly has that feel to it. Juventus, who can’t seem to stop scoring at the moment, particularly with Serbian Dušan Vlahović in the team, visit an Inter side spearheaded by club captain and Argentinian Lautaro Martínez. – Sunday, TNT Sports
MONDAY (Jan 29th)
- CRICKET – TNT Sports 1 from 3.45am – 1st Test, Day 5 India v England
- CRICKET – TNT Sports 2 from 4am – 2nd Test, Day 5 Australia v West Indies
- TENNIS – Sky Sports Arena, 1pm-10pm – WTA 500 Linz
- SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 2pm-5pm, 7pm-10.05pm German Masters
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Africa Cup of Nations, Last 16 – 5pm Cape Verde v Mauritania
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 & BBC 1 Wales – FA Cup, 4th Round – 7.30pm Blackburn v Wrexham
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Serie A – 7.45pm Salernitana v Roma
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football & BBC Three – Africa Cup of Nations, Last 16 – 8pm Senegal v Côte d’Ivoire
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2 – La Liga – 8pm Getafe v Granada
- GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Weekend highlights
TUESDAY (Jan 30th)
- NBA – TNT Sports 2 – 2am Bucks @ Nuggets
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – 8am Men’s U19 World Cup (TBA)
- TENNIS – Sky Sports Arena, 11am-10pm – WTA 500 Linz
- CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 11.30am-1.30pm – Stage 1 Tour of Saudi Arabia
- SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 2pm-5pm, 7pm-10pm German Masters
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Africa Cup of Nations, Last 16 – 5pm Mali v Burkina Faso; 8pm Morocco v South Africa
- SOCCER – DAZN & TNT Sports 3 – Women’s Champions League – 5.45pm Paris FC v Chelsea
- SOCCER – DAZN – Women’s Champions League – 5.45pm Real Madrid v Häcken; 8pm Ajax v Roma; 8pm Bayern München v PSG
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Premier League – 7.30pm Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Premier League – 8.15pm Aston Villa v Newcastle Utd
WEDNESDAY (Jan 31st)
- NBA – TNT Sports 2 – 0.30am Pacers @ Celtics; 3am 76ers @ Warriors
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – 8am Men’s U19 World Cup (TBA)
- SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 9am-noon, 2pm-5pm, 7pm-10.05pm German Masters
- TENNIS – Sky Sports Arena, 11am-10pm – WTA 500 Linz
- CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 11.30am-1.30pm – Stage 2 Tour of Saudi Arabia
- CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 2pm-3.30pm – Stage 1 Tour of Valencia
- SOCCER – DAZN – Women’s Champions League – 5.45pm Brann v St Pölten; 5.45pm Lyon v Slavia Prague; 8pm Benfica v Barcelona; 8pm Eintracht Frankfurt v Rosengård
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 6pm Barcelona v Osasuna; 8pm Atlético Madrid v Rayo Vallecano
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Premier League – 7.30pm Tottenham v Brentford
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 3 – Premier League – 7.30pm Man City v Burnley
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Premier League – 8.15pm Liverpool v Chelsea
- SOCCER – BBC 1, 11.10pm-0.40am Match of the Day
THURSDAY (Feb 1st)
- NBA – TNT Sports 1 – 1.30am Suns @ Nets
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 8.30am-1.30pm Bahrain Championship
- SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 9am-noon, 2pm-5pm, 7pm-10.05pm German Masters
- CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 11.30am-1.30pm – Stage 3 Tour of Saudi Arabia
- TENNIS – Sky Sports Mix, 1pm-10pm – WTA 500 Linz
- CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 2pm-3.30pm – Stage 2 Tour of Valencia
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 4.30pm-midnight Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- DARTS – Sky Sports Arena, 7pm-10.30pm – Cardiff Premier League
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Premier League – 7.30pm West Ham Utd v Bournemouth
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 8pm Getafe v Real Madrid
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Premier League – 8.15pm Wolves v Man Utd
FRIDAY (Feb 2nd)
- NBA – TNT Sports 2 – 0.30am Lakers @ Celtics; 3am 76ers @ Jazz
- CRICKET – TNT Sports 1 from 3.45am – 2nd Test, Day 1 India v England
- CRICKET – TNT Sports 4 from 4.15am – Day 1 Sri Lanka v Afghanistan
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – 8am Men’s U19 World Cup (TBA)
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 8.30am-1.30pm Bahrain Championship
- TENNIS – Sky Sports Arena, noon-10pm – WTA 500 Linz
- CYCLING – Eurosport 2, noon-2pm – Stage 4 Tour of Saudi Arabia
- CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 2pm-3.30pm – Stage 3 Tour of Valencia
- SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 2pm-5pm, 7pm-10.05pm German Masters
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 4.45pm-midnight Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Africa Cup of Nations – 5pm Quarter-final 1
- DARTS – ITV4, 6.45pm-11pm – Milton Keynes The Masters
- RUGBY – S4C – U20 Six Nations – 6.45pm Wales v Scotland
- RUGBY – BBC Red Button – U20 Six Nations – 7.15pm Italy v England
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Serie A – 7.45pm Lecce v Fiorentina
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League & BBC Three – Africa Cup of Nations – 8pm Quarter-final 2
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Ligue 1 – 8pm Strasbourg v PSG
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 8pm Athletic Bilbao v Mallorca
- RUGBY – Virgin Media One & UTV – Six Nations – 8pm France v Ireland
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Bristol City v Leeds Utd
SATURDAY (Feb 3rd)
- NBA – TNT Sports 2 – 1am Pelicans @ Spurs
- CRICKET – TNT Sports 2 from 3.45am – 2nd Test, Day 2 India v England
- CRICKET – TNT Sports 4 from 4.15am – Day 2 Sri Lanka v Afghanistan
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – 8am Men’s U19 World Cup (TBA)
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 9am-1.30pm Bahrain Championship
- TENNIS – Sky Sports Arena, 10am-6pm – WTA From Austria & Thailand
- CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 11.35am-1.30pm – Final stage Tour of Saudi Arabia
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Premier League – 12.30pm Everton v Tottenham
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Scottish Premiership – 12.30pm Aberdeen v Celtic
- DARTS – ITV4, 12.45pm-5pm; ITV3, 7pm-11pm – Milton Keynes The Masters
- SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 1pm-4.30pm, 7pm-10.30pm German Masters Semi-finals
- RACING – RTÉ 2 & ITV3, 1pm-4pm Leopardstown
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV – La Liga – 1pm Valencia v Almería; 3.15pm Granada v Las Palmas
- GAA – TG4 – Hurling League – 2.30pm Dublin v Tipperary
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Premier League – 3pm Newcastle Utd v Luton Town
- CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 3pm-4.30pm – Stage 4 Tour of Valencia
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Serie A – 5pm Frosinone v AC Milan; 7.45pm Bologna v Sassuolo
- RUGBY – Virgin Media One & UTV – Six Nations – 2.15pm Italy v England
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 4.30pm-midnight Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- RUGBY – RTÉ 2 & BBC 1 – Six Nations – 4.45pm Wales v Scotland
- RUGBY – TG4 – 5pm Munster v Crusaders
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Africa Cup of Nations – 5pm Quarter-final 3
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – 5.30pm Sheffield Utd v Aston Villa
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 5.30pm Alavés v Barcelona; 8pm Girona v Real Sociedad
- BOXING – Sky Sports Arena from 7pm Joshua Buatsi v Dan Azeez
- GAA – RTÉ 2 – Football League – 7.30pm Mayo v Dublin
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Ligue 1 – 8pm Nantes v Lens
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football & BBC Three – Africa Cup of Nations – 8pm Quarter-final 4
- RUGBY – Premier Sports 2 – Top 14 – 8.05pm Toulouse v Bayonne
- RUGBY – Virgin Media Two & BBC Red Button – U20 Six Nations – 8.10pm France v Ireland
- CRICKET – TNT Sports 3 from 9.30pm – 1st Test, Day 1 New Zealand v South Africa
- SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.20pm-11.30pm Match of the Day
- NBA – TNT Sports 2 – 11pm Nets @ 76ers
SUNDAY (Feb 4th)
- UFC – TNT Sports 1 from midnight – Las Vegas Roman Dolidze v Nassourdine Imavov
- CRICKET – TNT Sports 1 from 3.45am – 2nd Test, Day 3 India v England
- CRICKET – TNT Sports 4 from 4.15am – Day 3 Sri Lanka v Afghanistan
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 8.30am-1.30pm Bahrain Championship
- CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 10am-10.45am – Women’s one-day Tour of Valencia
- TENNIS – Sky Sports Arena, 10.30am-12.30pm, 1pm-3pm – WTA From Austria & Thailand
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Serie A – 11.30am Torino v Salernitana; 2pm Napoli v Hellas Verona; 5pm Atalanta v Lazio
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 3 – Ligue 1 – Noon Monaco v Le Havre; 2pm Reims v Toulouse; 4.05pm Brest v Nice
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – Noon Middlesbrough v Sunderland
- SOCCER – BBC 2 – Women’s Super League – 12.30pm West Ham Utd v Arsenal
- DARTS – ITV4, 12.45pm-5pm, 7pm-11pm – Milton Keynes The Masters
- SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 1pm-4pm, 7pm-10pm German Masters Final
- RACING – RTÉ 2 & UTV, 1pm-4.05pm Leopardstown
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2 – La Liga – 1pm Villarreal v Cádiz; 3.15pm Osasuna v Celta Vigo
- GAA – TG4 – Hurling League – 1.45pm Clare v Cork; Football League – 3.45pm Derry v Tyrone
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – 2pm Man Utd v West Ham Utd; 4.30pm Arsenal v Liverpool
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Mix – Bundesliga – 2.30pm VfL Wolfsburg v 1899 Hoffenheim; 4.30pm RB Leipzig v Union Berlin
- CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 3pm-4.30pm – Final stage Tour of Valencia
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 4pm-11.30pm Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2 – La Liga – 5.30pm Real Betis v Getafe; 8pm Real Madrid v Atlético Madrid
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – Women’s Super League – 6.45pm Chelsea v Everton
- RUGBY – Virgin Media Two, 7pm-8pm Six Nations highlights
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Serie A – 7.45pm Inter v Juventus
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Ligue 1 – 7.45pm Lyon v Marseille
- NFL – Sky Sports NFL, 8pm-11.30pm Pro Bowl
- RUGBY – Premier Sports 2 – Top 14 – 8.05pm Toulon v Bordeaux Bègles
- NBA – TNT Sports 4 – 8.30pm Suns @ Wizards
- CRICKET – TNT Sports 3 from 9.30pm – 1st Test, Day 2 New Zealand v South Africa
- GAA – RTÉ 2, 9.30pm-11.30pm The Sunday Game
- SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.45pm Match of the Day 2
- CRICKET – TNT Sports 1 from 3.45am – 2nd Test, Day 4 India v England
- CRICKET – TNT Sports 2 from 4.15am – Day 4 Sri Lanka v Afghanistan