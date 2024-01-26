Mary Hannigan: White smoke in the future, and a red mist in the past

It would appear that white smoke will billow from the chimneys at FAI HQ any day now, the speculation ramping up several notches on Thursday over Lee Carsley being their choice as Stephen Kenny’s successor. Gavin Cummiskey notes that the bookies even stopped taking bets on the former Republic of Ireland midfielder being appointed to the job, the ultimate indication that something’s afoot. Currently the England under-21 coach, Carsley is expected to sign a four-year-deal to take on what would be his first senior managerial appointment.

Also in football, Johnny Watterson marks the 29th anniversary of what Eric Cantona described as one of the most memorable moments in his career – when he, eh, kung-fu kicked that Crystal Palace supporter in Selhurst Park. “Where have the years gone? Well, not very far,” he writes, racist abuse from football supporters, as Cantona endured that night, hardly a thing of the past, AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan experiencing it himself only in the last week.

In rugby, Gerry Thornley brings you a guide to this year’s Six Nations – the fixtures, main contenders and where to watch the games on TV. And John O’Sullivan looks ahead to the under-20 campaign, talking to outhalf Jack Murphy who is quite familiar with the Irish coach. “When I’m in camp and in training and stuff, he’s Richie the coach…. when I go home, he’s my dad again.”

In Gaelic games, Seán Moran previews the Division One season in the National Football League, “arguably the strongest top flight of recent times with the restoration of All-Ireland champions Dublin and Ulster holders, Derry”, while Ian O’Riordan hears from Cillian O’Connor as he prepares for his 14th senior season in a Mayo shirt.

Sonia O’Sullivan, meanwhile, reflects on her visit to the Australian Open in Melbourne this week, finding it all a very different world to her own athletics. “Tennis is like slow cooking, athletics is more like fast food,” she writes, bleary-eyed from those late night matches.

And in horse racing, Brian O’Connor is at a loss to understand the decision to suspend for three years the suspension handed out to Tipperary trainer Thomond O’Mara after he was found to have “abused, intimidated and physically assaulted” an official at Cork in November. “Effectively rapping O’Mara on the knuckles for such brazen behaviour sends out a sorry signal,” he says. “Naked aggression must be a non-runner, and must be seen to be so.”

TV Watch: It’s day two at the LPGA Drive On Championship where Stephanie Meadow and Leona Maguire are five and eight shots, respectively, off the lead (Sky Sports Golf, 5.0), while Shane Lowry is in the hunt at the Farmers Insurance Open (Sky Sports Golf, 5.0-1am). And there are a couple of FA Cup fourth round games on your screens this evening – Chelsea v Aston Villa (Premier Sports 2, 7,45) and Spurs v Manchester City (UTV and Premier Sports 1, 8.0).