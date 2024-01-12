Morning sports briefing: Farrell regulates, Zebo speculates, and McIlroy accumulates

Andy Farrell has been announced as Head Coach of the British & Irish Lions - but has other fish to fry first. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

Andy Farrell’s appointment as Lions head coach for the 2025 tour to Australia had been an open secret for a while, so there was, writes John O’Sullivan, “no requirement to indulge in the razzmatazz of a red curtain ‘ta-da’ moment” when he was ‘unveiled’ at a press conference in London on Thursday. And Farrell proved to be “a no-nonsense ringmaster” of the media circus, batting away questions about his son Owen’s decision to step away from international rugby for the time being, and refusing to speculate on the composition of his coaching team or a potential tour captain.

His immediate focus, of course, is the Six Nations, Farrell due to name his squad later next week. One man who hasn’t given up hope of being included is Simon Zebo, injuries having restricted his chances of a recall the past while. Gerry Thornley spoke with Zebo ahead of his return to France with Munster for Saturday’s crunch Champions Cup game against Toulon.

Rory McIlroy, meanwhile, had a nigh on perfect start to his 2024 when he produced a “masterclass” in the opening round of the Dubai Invitational on Thursday. His nine-under-par 62, with nine birdies and not a single dropped shot, was, writes Philip Reid, “a stress-free exhibition” from a well rested McIlroy, playing in his first tournament since November.

There’ll be no shortage of stress, though, in the months ahead for those attempting to qualify for the Olympics Games, and for those who have already booked their slots. “No other sporting event puts greater pressure and expectation on the athlete, no matter what their goal,” writes Sonia O’Sullivan, “and there is no sure or best way of dealing with it all.”

Eve McMahon is the latest Irish competitor to have secured her place in Paris this summer, the 19-year-old sailor sealing her qualification in Argentina last weekend. After her glittering success in the junior ranks, it was, David Branigan reckons, simply “a question of when rather than if” she would achieve the feat.

At the other end of the experience scale is Bill Belichick whose unprecedented 24-season run as the New England Patriots’ head coach came to an end this week. Oliver Connolly reflects on the 71-year-old’s remarkable career which, with no little help from one Tom Brady, yielded “six Lombardi trophies, nine Super Bowl appearances and countless division titles”.

And in horse racing, we present ‘Old O’Connor’s 2024 Racing Almanac: Predictions, tips, sure things and political longshots’, Brian dusting down his crystal ball to forecast what might, or might not, happen in the sport in the year ahead.

