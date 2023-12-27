Sky Sports apologise for Scott Williams’s remark after win over German opponent

Scott Williams of England gestures to the crowd after winning a leg in his match against Germany's Martin Schindler during day 10 of the Paddy Power World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace in London. Photograph: Warren Little/Getty Images

Scott Williams has sparked controversy at the PDC world darts championship by referring to “two World Wars and one World Cup” after his third-round victory over Germany’s Martin Schindler.

Williams won a thrilling encounter by four sets to three as the tournament resumed at London’s Alexandra Palace after its Christmas break. The qualifier fought back from 2-0 and 3-2 down to win the deciding set amid a raucous atmosphere – but it was his post-match interview that caught wider attention.

“I’ve never had a crowd like that on my side before,” Williams, who is based in Boston, Lincolnshire, told Sky Sports. “I know we won two World Wars and one World Cup, but that was ... and the German fans in here were huge.

“What a game! I’m so happy to get to the other side as the winner as well,” the 33-year-old added. “Martin brought the fight and I wasn’t expecting to go all the way to sudden death as well. I’m knackered, I’m absolutely knackered.”

After the interview, Sky presenter Emma Paton offered an apology for Williams’s comment. “We just have to apologise if any of the language offended you there,” she said. “Emotions were running high here this afternoon.”

Williams, who will play either Australia’s Damon Heta or Dutchman Berry van Peer in the last 16, later tweeted in response to his remarks. “Thanks for the messages everyone! A few nasty ones from some German fans, but I understand why,” Williams wrote. “Absolutely nothing personal, just a bit of jeering and jesting with the crowd! I’m British and Proud!!!! Last 16 Baby!!!!”

Williams, the current world No 52, also commented on the atmosphere during his post-match press conference. “Eighty-five per cent of the time they were on my side, but I was tired and drained from just hearing them,” he said. “I was trying not to join in the chants and stuff, because I’m such a bubbly guy. I want to join in and give them the game that they’ve paid for.”

It is not the first time that international relations have been an issue at the oche. In 2018, James Wade said his victory over Japan’s Seigo Asada was “for my country” and that he “wanted to hurt him ... for my son, for the UK”. Sky commentator Wayne Mardle said there was “no place in darts” for Wade’s remarks.

Wales’ Gerwyn Price wore ear defenders on stage during a match in last year’s event, and claimed he considered skipping the tournament because “the crowd will be on my back”. Price, who won the world title behind closed doors in 2021, is taking part and said fans “were really good to me” after winning his opening match last week.

Wednesday’s afternoon session also saw the 2018 champion, Rob Cross, progress to the fourth round with a 4-2 win over Sweden’s Jeffrey de Graaf. Cross hit 10 maximums and averaged 101.32 to hold off a dangerous opponent and set up a last-16 clash with either Jonny Clayton or Poland’s Krzysztof Ratajski.

The No 11 seed, Dave Chisnall, defeated last year’s semi-finalist Gabriel Clemens 4-1 in the other afternoon game. Germany’s Clemens hit a higher average, but Chisnall punished his opponent’s missed doubles to progress. He will play Ricky Evans or Daryl Gurney in the next round. – Guardian and other agencies