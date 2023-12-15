Josh Little stars with six wickets as Ireland beat Zimbabwe

Josh Little took six wickets as Ireland beat Zimbabwe by four wickets in their second one-day international to go 1-0 up in the series.

Little ripped through Zimbabwe’s top order in Harare, taking the first four wickets as the hosts slumped to 19 for four before recovering to set Ireland a target of 167, with Little finishing with six for 36 off his 10 overs.

Ireland made a slow start themselves with Andy Balbirnie out for a first-ball duck but Curtis Campher turned the tide with 66 off 71 balls, shifting the momentum.

Zimbabwe bowled well but did not have enough runs on the board to defend, with Lorcan Tucker (28), Harry Tector (21) and Mark Adair (25 not out) helping Ireland get over the line at the start of the 41st over.

READ MORE

Little took the best ODI figures for an Irish bowler (6-36), becoming only the second Irish cricketer - alongside captain Paul Stirling - to take six wickets in a One-Day International, while Curtis Campher scored his sixth career ODI half-century in the run chase.

Ireland now has the opportunity to win the ODI series with victory in the final match of the series on Sunday, 17 December at the same venue, with a 7.15am start (Irish time).