Mary Hannigan: Leinster have a pep in their step ahead of pre-Christmas Sale

With Sale Sharks up next at the RDS on Saturday, there was no time for Leinster to let their hair down after Sunday’s win away to La Rochelle, but, writes Gerry Thornley, they’ll take no little pleasure from dispelling the “popular narrative” that they “lacked the physicality to trade blows with the sheer size and brute force of their bêtes noires”. Instead, they got “down and dirty in the rain-soaked Stade Marcel Deflandre” to get the better of the back-to-back champions. “That,” says Gerry, “was a statement win. It said that Leinster are still contenders. Not that they ever really went away.”

But the focus is now firmly on Sale, “one of the best teams in England,” as Leinster co-captain Garry Ringrose describes them. Whether Jack Conan, Tadhg Furlong and James Lowe will be fit in time for the challenge remains to be seen, Leo Cullen sounding more hopeful about Conan’s availability than that of the other two.

Munster, meanwhile, have to dust themselves down after that frustrating draw with Bayonne, a trip away to Exeter next in the schedule. They now have no choice but to go for the win, writes Johnny Watterson. “Hunger and a little desperation and the pressure they have invited in can be energy-giving.”

Owen Doyle looks back at the quality – or otherwise – of the refereeing in last weekend’s games, largely saluting Matthew Carley for his handling of the contest in La Rochelle, “horrid weather, a very hostile crowd, and the level of non-stop physical intensity” – and quite a bit of backchat too – presenting him with a considerable challenge.

In Gaelic games, Gordon Manning talks to former Cork footballer and manager Larry Tompkins about Castlehaven’s Munster final triumph at the weekend, 26 years after he captained the club to the very same title. There’s a famous old photo from that 1997 day, Tompkins and his team-mate Niall Cahalane pictured with Cahalane’s young son Damien who had “his hands clasped around the cup”. Who was the penalty shoot-out hero last Sunday? Damien. Time flies.

It’s flying too for Daniel Wiffen’s parents, they still recall him learning to swim when he was three months old. Johnny Watterson tells us all we need to know about the first Irish swimmer to break a world record, including this exceptionally quirky fact: “He was an extra in the Red Wedding scene in Game of Thrones.”

TV Watch: Having already qualified for the knock-out phase, Arsenal have a pressure-free trip to PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League (TNT Sports 2, 5.45pm), but Manchester United have a somewhat more testing evening ahead: they need to beat Bayern Munich (RTÉ 2 and TNT Sports 1, 8pm) and FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray to draw (TNT Sports 2, 8pm) if they are to progress.