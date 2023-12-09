Daniel and Nathan Wiffen qualify for another final at the European Short Course Championships

Twins Daniel and Nathan Wiffen reached another final at the European Aquatics Short Course Championships, the duo qualifying for Sunday’s 800m freestyle final.

Daniel Wiffen is the European record holder in the event and is favoured to add a third gold medal of these championships having already won gold in the 400m and 1500m.

Daniel finished first in his heat in a time of 7:33.38, securing the centre line for the final. The 22-year-old set the European record at 7:25.96 at the Irish Winter Championships in 2022.

Speaking after the race Daniel said :”It was pretty good, I had a little bit of fun in that race, I went out normal pace and then I just sat back after I got the lead just to make it not as tough on me for the final tomorrow, now it’s all about recovery.”

Daniel’s brother, Nathan, placed second in his heat as he knocked 12 seconds off personal best time of 7:34.78. His previous best was 7:46.40. Looking ahead to tomorrow’s final, Nathan said: “I came in here and thought it would be difficult to make a final at my first senior meet, or ever at any international, so to make two finals is pretty unreal in my opinion. The 800m is my main event, so I was surprised to make it in the 1500m, so yeah, I’m very excited.”

Elsewhere, Victoria Catterson, John Shortt, Shane Ryan, Max McCusker and Ellen Walshe have all progressed from their heats to Saturday evening’s semi-finals and will join Danielle Hill and Ellie McCartney in action. There were also two new Irish records set as Victoria Catterson and John Shortt bettered long standing Irish bests in the 200m freestyle and 200m backstroke, respectively.