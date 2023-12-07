Daniel Wiffen wins another gold medal and flirts with world record at European Championships

Daniel Wiffen has won a second gold medal at the European Short Course Championships, recording the third fastest time in history in the final of the 1500m freestyle.
The Armagh native’s time of 14:09.11 lowered his own Irish record by over five seconds, and is within touching distance of the world record of 14:06.88.
This is Wiffen’s second medal of the championships having also won gold in the 400m freestyle on Tuesday in Otopeni, Romania.
Wiffen touched home well ahead of the chasing pack, with silver medallist David Aubry of France finishing 12.67 seconds back with a time of 14:21.78. Mykhailo Romanchuk of Ukraine took bronze in 14:22.18.
Wiffen’s twin brother, Nathan, finished in eight position in a time of 14:38.75.
