Mary Hannigan: McClean shares frustrations ahead of what is likely to be his and Kenny’s swansong

With a surprising 41,000 tickets already sold for tonight’s friendly against New Zealand, Stephen Kenny noted that not many countries in Europe would get a crowd like that for games against “the lesser nations”. Alas, after a wretched Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, it feels like the Republic of Ireland are a bit of a footballing lesser nation themselves, Kenny looking set to pay the price when the FAI meet next week to discuss his future.

Gavin Cummiskey heard from the manager at Abbotstown on Monday, with James McClean also on media duty ahead of his final game for Ireland. “Maybe when I retire I will get more recognition for my ability than I do now,” he said, peeved by some of the descriptions of his attributes. “‘He’s a good runner’ – yeah well go grab Mo Farah off the street and stick him in. When I read comments like that, it insults me.”

In rugby, Gerry Thornley writes about the “ticking time bomb” that is the case being taken by 294 former players against World Rugby, the RFU and the Welsh RFU, blows suffered during their careers being blamed for “crippling brain injuries”. “It now seems incredible,” says Gerry, “that so much live scrummaging and contact drills were seen as normal daily occurrences, amid little or no understanding of concussion and its long-term effects.”

But the game goes on, with all four provinces in action next weekend. Gerry talks to assistant coach Andrew Goodman ahead of Leinster’s meeting with their old pals Munster, for whom childhood friends Calvin Nash and Shay McCarthy will be on duty. Connacht head to Pretoria to take on the Bulls, while Ulster are off to Glasgow.

In Gaelic games, Gordon Manning speaks with Ballygunner goalkeeper Stephen O’Keeffe whose side will be strong favourites to win a historic third Munster club hurling title in a row when they take on Clonlara on the first weekend of December.

Trainer Gordon Elliott made a bit of history himself last Sunday when he saddled a record 14 runners in the Troytown Chase at Navan. His “stunning rate of success”, writes Brian O’Connor, might be leaving his rivals tempted to refer him to the competition authority. Elliott is unapologetic, though. “I started with nothing. I didn’t get handed anything. I worked hard for everything I got,” he said.

You could say the same for Fiona Everard, the 25-year-old from Bandon overcoming a string of injury issues as a teenager to become the first Irish athlete to win a novice and senior National Cross-Country title in the space of 12 months. She has made “startling progress”, writes Ian O’Riordan, “rarely witnessed in the sport”. Like James McClean, she’s a good runner.

TV Watch: After their 3-2 defeat by Norway on Friday, the Republic of Ireland under-21 side will try to get their Euro 2025 qualifying campaign back on track when they take on Italy in Turner’s Cross this afternoon (RTÉ 2, 5.30pm). And later, the senior side meet New Zealand in a friendly in Dublin in what is likely to be Stephen Kenny’s swansong (RTÉ 2, 7.45pm).