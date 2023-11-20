Inland Fisheries Ireland puts out a €1 million funding call

In excess of €1 million in new grants to support fish and their habitats in rivers nationwide is to be afforded by Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI). The Habitats and Conservation funding call is now live and expressions of interest can be made up to December 15th.

Since 2016 more than €6 million in grants to over 280 projects have been made throughout the country under the programme. These initiatives are financed from salmon and sea trout angling and commercial fishing licences, and the sale of fishing permits.

In 2023, the Salmon and Sea Trout Rehabilitation, Conservation and Protection Fund provided a total of €99,273 to 24 projects in Co Cork, Offaly, Donegal, Galway, Clare, Kerry, Kildare, Sligo, Mayo, Meath, Wicklow and Westmeath.

Up to €50,000 is available through the Midlands Fisheries Fund to support angling and sustainable development works in the midlands fisheries group permit area.

Eligible angling clubs, fishery owners and other stakeholders are invited to express their interest in applying for funding.

Barry Fox, head of operations, said: “The conservation and protection of Atlantic salmon and sea trout is an integral part of IFI’s progressive and sustainable fisheries management operations.

“This funding will improve fish habitats and increase juvenile abundance of salmon and trout. Priority will be given to proposals that rehabilitate damaged river habitats, improve water quality, and help fish traverse physical in-stream barriers, like weirs.”

The Habitats and Conservation Fund comprises of two schemes - Salmon and Sea Trout Rehabilitation, Conservation and Protection Fund, and the Midlands Fisheries Fund.

Expressions of interest to be completed online by 5.30pm, Friday, December 15th, 2023. Full applications must be submitted online by 5.30pm, Friday, January 26th, 2024 and decisions will be announced in May 2024. Contact fisheriesireland.ie for further details.

Very large fish record

A unique record of very large fish caught and released by anglers in Ireland over the past 60 years has been published. The 220-page Irish Specimen Fish Atlas covers 83 various species nationwide. It was compiled by the Irish Specimen Fish Committee and supported by Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI).

The atlas presents information on the distribution and frequency of more than 27,000 specimen fish - about 420 per annum since 1955 - reflecting the quality of angling for large species over time.

Dr William Roche, co-author and senior research officer with IFI, said: “The atlas offers a different insight into fish populations and shows where quality fish can be caught by anglers in the productive waters within, and around, the island of Ireland.

“This accessible publication identifies many Irish waters where and when big fish have been, and are still being caught. But it also reveals a drop in numbers of large fish in about 40 per cent of species. Some ‘newer’ ones, such as thick-lipped mullet are improving, but more ‘traditional’ species, including cod and salmon are in decline.

“The decrease in numbers of large fish of some species is concerning although not consistent across the board. The reasons for these declines are varied and complex. For commercial marine species overexploitation may be a factor. Non-commercial marine species are vulnerable to pressures such as being caught unintentionally as by-catch.

“Pressures on freshwater fish vary from catchment to catchment, and may include deterioration of water quality, the presence of dams and weirs, and reduced habitat quality.

“However, overall there is plenty of species providing quality specimen angling offering great scope for enjoyment of being outdoors and fishing on rivers, lakes and/or marine waters which characterise many parts of Ireland.”

A fantastic plaice included in Irish specimen fish atlas Angling

The A4 full-colour Irish Specimen Fish Atlas: Distribution and frequency of large angler caught fish 1955-2019 costs €29, including postage (for Ireland and NI).

It is available to purchase on specimenfish.ie and further details via isfc@fisheriesireland.ie.

Top on nine trout

The Annamoe Trout Winter League in Co Wicklow is progressing steadily with plenty of rainbow trout caught and returned. The third heat last weekend saw 58 fish brought in with Nicholas Madden taking top position on nine trout.

Results: 1, N Madden, 9 fish; 2, K Elliott, 7f; 3, T Russell, 5f; 4, T McGratten, 5f; 5, D Rowen, 4f

Bragging rights in Carrigavantry

This year’s Carrigavantry Cup Competition in aid of Down Syndrome Waterford and South Kilkenny Branch was a great success, according to club secretary, Michael Sheehan. Bragging rights went to Barry Healy followed by Seamus O’Loughlin and Patrick Hoare.