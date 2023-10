Two sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

URC

While the small matter of the Rugby World Cup continues, the 2023/24 United Rugby Championship kicks off at the weekend. The 21-round tournament involves teams from Ireland (4), Wales (4), South Africa (4), Scotland (2) and Italy (2). Munster are defending champions, and three of the four Irish provinces are in action on Saturday – Ulster away to Zebre, Connacht hosting Ospreys, and Munster having a home game against the Sharks (the ones based in Durban, not Sale). The following day, Leinster are in action in Glasgow. All four games are live on tv. – RTÉ, TG4 & Premier Sports, October 21st-June 22nd

Ascot

The end-of-season highlight of flat racing in England is the richest raceday on the British calendar. Apart from the Champion Stakes, the four Group One races includes the prestigious Queen Elizabeth II Stakes. All in all, there is more than £4 million (€4.6 million) in prizemoney on offer on Saturday at the racecourse located west of London. – UTV, Saturday

MONDAY (Oct 16th)

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.20am New York Giants @ Buffalo Bills

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – World Cup – 9.30am Australia v Sri Lanka

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Euro Qualifier – 5pm Azerbaijan v Austria

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & Premier Sports 1 – Euro Qualifier – 7.45pm Gibraltar v Rep of Ireland

SOCCER – Virgin Media Three & Premier Sports 2 – Euro Qualifier – 7.45pm Greece v Netherlands

GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Club highlights

RUGBY – RTÉ 2, 11.15pm-0.15am Against the Head

TUESDAY (Oct 17th)

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.15am Dallas Cowboys @ LA Chargers

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – World Cup – 9.30am South Africa v Netherlands

SOCCER – Channel 4 – Euro Qualifier – 7.45pm England v Italy

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Euro Qualifier – 5pm Finland v Kazakhstan ; 7.45pm N Ireland v Slovenia

; 7.45pm SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – Friendly – 8pm France v Scotland

WEDNESDAY (Oct 18th)

BADMINTON – TNT Sports 1, 8am-6.30pm Denmark Open

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – World Cup – 9.30am New Zealand v Afghanistan

THURSDAY (Oct 19th)

BASKETBALL – Sky Sports Arena – WNBA Finals – 1am G4: Las Vegas Aces @ New York Liberty

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 4am-8am The ZOZO Championship

BADMINTON – TNT Sports 1, 8am-6.30pm Denmark Open

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – World Cup – 9.30am India v Bangladesh

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-6pm Andalucia Masters

FRIDAY (Oct 20th)

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.15am Jacksonville Jaguars @ New Orleans Saints

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 4am-8am The ZOZO Championship

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – World Cup – 9.30am Australia v Pakistan

BADMINTON – TNT Sports 1, 11am-9.30pm Denmark Open quarter-finals

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-6pm Andalucia Masters

F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 6pm – Practice & Qualifying United States GP

SOCCER – Sky Sports Mix – Bundesliga – 7.30pm Borussia Dortmund v Werder Bremen

RUGBY – RTÉ 2 & UTV – World Cup Semi-final – 8pm Wales v New Zealand

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Rotherham v Ipswich

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 8pm Osasuna v Granada

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Ligue 1 – 8pm Le Havre v Lens

SATURDAY (Oct 21st)

BASKETBALL – Sky Sports Arena from 1am – WNBA Finals – 2am G5: New York Liberty @ Las Vegas Aces

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 4am-8am The ZOZO Championship

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – World Cup – 6am Netherlands v Sri Lanka ; 9.30am England v South Africa

; 9.30am BADMINTON – TNT Sports 3, 8am-5.15pm Denmark Open semi-finals

TRIATHLON – Eurosport 1, noon-2.30pm – Saudi Arabia Super League

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-5pm Andalucia Masters

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Premier League – 12.30pm Liverpool v Everton

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 12.30pm Preston NE v Millwall

RACING UTV, 1pm-4.05pm Ascot (Champions Day)

(Champions Day) RUGBY – Premier Sports 2 – URC – 1pm Zebre v Ulster

SOCCER – LaLigaTV – La Liga – 1pm Real Sociedad v Mallorca ; 3.15pm Getafe v Real Betis ; 5.30pm Sevilla v Real Madrid

; 3.15pm ; 5.30pm SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Premier League – 3pm Newcastle v Crystal Palace

RUGBY – TG4 & Premier Sports 2 – URC – 3pm Connacht v Ospreys

RUGBY – TNT Sports 1 – English Premiership – 3.05pm Leicester v Sale

SQUASH – TNT Sports 4, 3.30pm-6pm, 6.30pm-9pm Grasshopper Cup

GAA – RTÉ 2 from 4.15pm Club championships (TBA)

(TBA) SOCCER – TNT Sports 3 – Serie A – 5pm Torino v Inter Milan

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 5pm-8pm – Mallorca Track Champions League

RUGBY – TG4 & Premier Sports 1 – URC – 5.15pm Munster v Sharks

RUGBY – Premier Sports 2 – URC – 5.15pm Cardiff v Benetton

SOCCER – BBC 2 – Women’s Super League – 5.15pm Leicester v Man City

SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – 5.30pm Chelsea v Arsenal ; 8pm Sheffield Utd v Man Utd

; 8pm SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga – 5.30pm Mainz v Bayern Munich

F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 6pm – Sprint United States Grand Prix

BOXING – Sky Sports Arena & Showcase from 7pm – London Joshua Buatsi v Dan Azeez

UFC – TNT Sports 2 from 7pm – Abu Dhabi Islam Makhachev v Alexander Volkanovski

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Serie A – 7.45pm Sassuolo v Lazio

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 8pm Celta Vigo v Atlético Madrid

SOCCER – TNT Sports 3 – Ligue 1 – 8pm Nice v Marseille

RUGBY – Virgin Media One & UTV – World Semi-final – 8pm England/Fiji v France/South Africa

SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.20pm-11.50pm Match of the Day

SUNDAY (Oct 22nd)