Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

2023-24 English Premiership

No London Irish. No Wasps. No Worcester. No promoted champions from the second tier. And, of course, we’re in the middle of the Rugby World Cup, but the English Premiership is back from this weekend. Despite all the turmoil over the past couple of seasons, the top-flight domestic league in England has charm and quality and is highly entertaining. Saracens will begin the season as favourites to retain the title. – Oct, 2023-Jun, 2024, TNT Sports

Rugby League Grand Final

Rugby League has never really grabbed the imagination of the Irish sporting public. If rugby union has strongholds, rugby league is even more concentrated – the 12-team Super League in Britain consists of 11 teams from north England, in a line from St Helens in Merseyside in the west over to Hull and Hull Kingston Rovers on the east coast. And, rather strangely, a team from the Perpignan in France – Caralans Dragons. – Saturday, Sky Sports

Alimkhanuly v Gualtieri

Two little-known fighters clash in a big bout on Saturday night at the Fort Bend County Epicenter in Texas. Kazakhstani Janibek Alimkhanuly, the WBO middleweight title holder, meets German Vincenzo Gualtieri, the IBF middleweight title holder. Chris Eubank Jr will be watching the unification fight closely, as he might well want to fight the winner. – Sunday morning, Sky Sports

MONDAY (Oct 9th)

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.20am Dallas Cowboys @ San Francisco 49ers

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 7.30am-10.30am, 12.30pm-3.30pm Wuhan Open

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – World Cup – 9.30am New Zealand v Netherlands

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 1pm-3pm – Stage 2 Tour of Turkey

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – League 1 – 8pm Burton Albion v Cambridge Utd

GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Club highlights

RUGBY – RTÉ 2, 8pm-9pm Against the Head

TUESDAY (Oct 10th)

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.15am Green Bay Packers @ Las Vegas Raiders

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – World Cup – 6am England v Bangladesh ; 9.30am Pakistan v Sri Lanka

; 9.30am SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 7.30am-10.30am, 12.30pm-3.30pm Wuhan Open

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 1pm-3pm – Stage 3 Tour of Turkey

WEDNESDAY (Oct 11th)

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 7.30am-10.30am, 12.30pm-3.30pm Wuhan Open

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – World Cup – 9.30am India v Afghanistan

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 11.30am-1.30pm – Stage 4 Tour of Turkey

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 1.30pm-3.45pm Tour of Venetia

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Friendly – 7.45pm Wales v Gibraltar

THURSDAY (Oct 12th)

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 7.30am-10.30am, 12.30pm-3.30pm Wuhan Open

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – World Cup – 9.30am Australia v South Africa

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 1pm-3pm – Stage 5 Tour of Turkey

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-6pm Open de Espana

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Euro Qualifier – 5pm Latvia v Armenia

SOCCER – Virgin Media Three & Premier Sports 1 – Euro Qualifier – 7.45pm Spain v Scotland

SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – Euro Qualifier – 7.45pm Croatia v Turkey

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-1am Shriners Children’s Open

FRIDAY (Oct 13th)

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.15am Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 7.30am-10.35am, 12.30pm-3.30pm Wuhan Open

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – World Cup – 9.30am New Zealand v Bangladesh

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 1pm-3pm – Stage 6 Tour of Turkey

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-6pm Open de Espana

RACING – ITV4, 1.25pm-4.30pm Newcastle

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Euro Qualifier – 5pm Estonia v Azerbaijan

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-1am Shriners Children’s Open

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & Premier Sports 1 – Euro Qualifier – 7.45pm Republic of Ireland v Greece

SOCCER – Virgin Media Three & Premier Sports 2 – Euro Qualifier – 7.45pm Netherlands v France

SOCCER – Channel 4 – Friendly – 7.45pm England v Australia

RUGBY – TNT Sports 1 – English Premiership – 7.45pm Bristol v Leicester

SATURDAY (Oct 14th)

POOL – Sky Sports Arena, 5am-9.30am; Sky Sports Mix, 11.30am-4pm Asian Open

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 7.30am-11am, 12.30pm-4pm Wuhan Open

BADMINTON – TNT Sports 3, 8am-1.30pm; TNT Sports 2, 3pm-6.30pm Finnish Open Semi-finals

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – World Cup – 9.30am India v Pakistan

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 12.30pm-2.30pm – Stage 7 Tour of Turkey

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-5pm Open de Espana

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – League 2 – 12.30pm Notts County v Mansfield Town

RACING – UTV/ITV4, 1pm-4.15pm; Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4pm Newcastle

RUGBY – TNT Sports 1 – English Premiership – 1.30pm Exeter v Saracens

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Euro Qualifier – 2pm Northern Ireland v San Marino ; 5pm Slovenia v Finland ; 7.45pm Italy v Malta

; 5pm ; 7.45pm SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – Euro Qualifier – 2pm Ukraine v North Macedonia ; 5pm Bulgaria v Lithuania ; 7.45pm Denmark v Kazakhstan

; 5pm ; 7.45pm RUGBY – RTÉ, Virgin Media & ITV – World Cup Quarter-finals – 4pm Wales v Argentina ; 8pm Ireland v New Zealand

; 8pm SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – Women’s Super League – 5.30pm Chelsea v West Ham Utd

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – 6pm Super League Grand Final

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 10pm-1am Shriners Children’s Open

SUNDAY (Oct 15th)