Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

2023-24 English Premiership
No London Irish. No Wasps. No Worcester. No promoted champions from the second tier. And, of course, we’re in the middle of the Rugby World Cup, but the English Premiership is back from this weekend. Despite all the turmoil over the past couple of seasons, the top-flight domestic league in England has charm and quality and is highly entertaining. Saracens will begin the season as favourites to retain the title. – Oct, 2023-Jun, 2024, TNT Sports
Rugby League Grand Final
Rugby League has never really grabbed the imagination of the Irish sporting public. If rugby union has strongholds, rugby league is even more concentrated – the 12-team Super League in Britain consists of 11 teams from north England, in a line from St Helens in Merseyside in the west over to Hull and Hull Kingston Rovers on the east coast. And, rather strangely, a team from the Perpignan in France – Caralans Dragons. – Saturday, Sky Sports
Alimkhanuly v Gualtieri
Two little-known fighters clash in a big bout on Saturday night at the Fort Bend County Epicenter in Texas. Kazakhstani Janibek Alimkhanuly, the WBO middleweight title holder, meets German Vincenzo Gualtieri, the IBF middleweight title holder. Chris Eubank Jr will be watching the unification fight closely, as he might well want to fight the winner. – Sunday morning, Sky Sports
MONDAY (Oct 9th)
- NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.20am Dallas Cowboys @ San Francisco 49ers
- SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 7.30am-10.30am, 12.30pm-3.30pm Wuhan Open
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – World Cup – 9.30am New Zealand v Netherlands
- CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 1pm-3pm – Stage 2 Tour of Turkey
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – League 1 – 8pm Burton Albion v Cambridge Utd
- GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Club highlights
- RUGBY – RTÉ 2, 8pm-9pm Against the Head
TUESDAY (Oct 10th)
- NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.15am Green Bay Packers @ Las Vegas Raiders
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – World Cup – 6am England v Bangladesh; 9.30am Pakistan v Sri Lanka
- SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 7.30am-10.30am, 12.30pm-3.30pm Wuhan Open
- CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 1pm-3pm – Stage 3 Tour of Turkey
WEDNESDAY (Oct 11th)
- SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 7.30am-10.30am, 12.30pm-3.30pm Wuhan Open
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – World Cup – 9.30am India v Afghanistan
- CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 11.30am-1.30pm – Stage 4 Tour of Turkey
- CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 1.30pm-3.45pm Tour of Venetia
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Friendly – 7.45pm Wales v Gibraltar
THURSDAY (Oct 12th)
- SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 7.30am-10.30am, 12.30pm-3.30pm Wuhan Open
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – World Cup – 9.30am Australia v South Africa
- CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 1pm-3pm – Stage 5 Tour of Turkey
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-6pm Open de Espana
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Euro Qualifier – 5pm Latvia v Armenia
- SOCCER – Virgin Media Three & Premier Sports 1 – Euro Qualifier – 7.45pm Spain v Scotland
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – Euro Qualifier – 7.45pm Croatia v Turkey
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-1am Shriners Children’s Open
FRIDAY (Oct 13th)
- NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.15am Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs
- SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 7.30am-10.35am, 12.30pm-3.30pm Wuhan Open
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – World Cup – 9.30am New Zealand v Bangladesh
- CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 1pm-3pm – Stage 6 Tour of Turkey
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-6pm Open de Espana
- RACING – ITV4, 1.25pm-4.30pm Newcastle
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Euro Qualifier – 5pm Estonia v Azerbaijan
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-1am Shriners Children’s Open
- SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & Premier Sports 1 – Euro Qualifier – 7.45pm Republic of Ireland v Greece
- SOCCER – Virgin Media Three & Premier Sports 2 – Euro Qualifier – 7.45pm Netherlands v France
- SOCCER – Channel 4 – Friendly – 7.45pm England v Australia
- RUGBY – TNT Sports 1 – English Premiership – 7.45pm Bristol v Leicester
SATURDAY (Oct 14th)
- POOL – Sky Sports Arena, 5am-9.30am; Sky Sports Mix, 11.30am-4pm Asian Open
- SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 7.30am-11am, 12.30pm-4pm Wuhan Open
- BADMINTON – TNT Sports 3, 8am-1.30pm; TNT Sports 2, 3pm-6.30pm Finnish Open Semi-finals
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – World Cup – 9.30am India v Pakistan
- CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 12.30pm-2.30pm – Stage 7 Tour of Turkey
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-5pm Open de Espana
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – League 2 – 12.30pm Notts County v Mansfield Town
- RACING – UTV/ITV4, 1pm-4.15pm; Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4pm Newcastle
- RUGBY – TNT Sports 1 – English Premiership – 1.30pm Exeter v Saracens
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Euro Qualifier – 2pm Northern Ireland v San Marino; 5pm Slovenia v Finland; 7.45pm Italy v Malta
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – Euro Qualifier – 2pm Ukraine v North Macedonia; 5pm Bulgaria v Lithuania; 7.45pm Denmark v Kazakhstan
- RUGBY – RTÉ, Virgin Media & ITV – World Cup Quarter-finals – 4pm Wales v Argentina; 8pm Ireland v New Zealand
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – Women’s Super League – 5.30pm Chelsea v West Ham Utd
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – 6pm Super League Grand Final
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 10pm-1am Shriners Children’s Open
SUNDAY (Oct 15th)
- UFC – TNT Sports 1 from midnight Sodiq Yusuff v Edson Barboza
- BOXING – Sky Sports Arena from 2am Janibek Alimkhanuly v Vincenzo Gualtieri
- POOL – Sky Sports Arena, 6am-10.30am, 12.30pm-3.30pm Asian Open
- MOTOGP – TNT Sports 2 from 7.30am Grand Prix of Indonesia
- SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 7.30am-10.30am, 12.30pm-3.30pm Wuhan Open Final
- BADMINTON – TNT Sports 3, 9am-3.30pm Finnish Open Final
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – World Cup – 9.30am England v Afghanistan
- CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 10.45am-12.45pm – Final stage Tour of Turkey
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, noon-5pm Open de Espana
- GAA – TG4 from 1.45pm Club championships (TBA)
- SOCCER – BBC 1 – Women’s Super League – 2pm Arsenal v Aston Villa
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Euro Qualifiers – 2pm Georgia v Cyprus; 5pm Switzerland v Belarus; 7.45pm Wales v Croatia
- NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 2.30pm Baltimore Ravens @ Tennessee Titans
- RUGBY – RTÉ, Virgin Media & ITV – World Cup Quarter-finals – 4pm England v Fiji; 8pm France v South Africa
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – Women’s Super League – 4.30pm Liverpool v Everton
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Euro Qualifiers – 5pm Czech Republic v Faroe Islands; 7.45pm Norway v Spain
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 10pm-1am Shriners Children’s Open
- SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.50pm Match of the Day 2