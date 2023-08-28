Ireland’s Rugby World Cup squad: Profiles of the 33 men looking to become world champions

Props

Andrew Porter

Ireland’s Andrew Porter. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Age: 27. Height: 1.85m. Weight: 114kgs. Province: Leinster. Caps: 54.

There aren’t many Ireland players who have scored a brace of tries against New Zealand in the one match, but the Leinster prop is one, a feat he accomplished in the second Test against the All Blacks last year. He also scored another against France. Porter possesses amazing physical resilience, playing 364 of 400 minutes in the Grand Slam campaign, a stunning effort for a prop. In reverting to the loosehead role where he played his underage rugby, he’s hardly missed a beat and it has allowed him to provide more of a continuous presence in open play where his power and pace are easily identifiable. JO’S

Dave Kilcoyne

Ireland's Dave Kilcoyne. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Age: 34. Height: 1.83m. Weight: 111kg. Province: Munster. Caps: 52.

One of the squad’s most experienced players, Kilcoyne has been with Ireland for more than a decade when he first burst onto the scene for the Autumn Tests in 2012, making his debut against South Africa as a temporary replacement for loosehead prop Cian Healy. Selected in the 31-man Ireland squad for the 2019 Rugby World Cup, ‘Killer’ has twice featured on winning Irish teams against South Africa and on six occasions in wins over Scotland – both teams in Ireland’s RWC pool. Willing to carry the ball, he has the acceleration to attack space and back himself all of the time. JW

Tadhg Furlong

Ireland's Tadhg Furlong. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Age: 30. Height: 1.85m. Weight: 125kgs. Province: Leinster. Caps: 67.

Quickly established as a cornerstone of the Ireland pack since making his debut in a World Cup warm-up match against Wales in August 2015, two years after enjoying the same honour with Leinster. A measure of his talent can be gauged from the fact that with less than 20 Irish caps he started all three Tests for the Lions in the drawn series in New Zealand (2017) and was again first choice tighthead in South Africa four years later. From farming stock, a product of New Ross RFC, he is superb in the set piece but as he showed against Scotland 2021, he’s got those dancing feet too. JO’S

Tom O’Toole

Tom O'Toole of Ireland. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Age: 24. Height: 1.83m. Weight: 121kgs. Province: Ulster. Caps: 11.

Born in Drogheda, he lived in Ratoath until he was six before moving to Brisbane for 10 years because of his father’s work. He attended Campbell College in Belfast and was snapped up by the Ulster academy. He made his Ireland debut against the USA in 2021 and the following summer was on the bench for the first Test against New Zealand and played both games against the Maori All Blacks. He came on in all five of Ireland’s matches during the Six Nations Grand Slam winning campaign. He’s adapted quickly to the scrum demands, carries well and is a very good tackler. JO’S

Jeremy Loughman

Ireland's Jeremy Loughman. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Age: 28. Height: 1.85m. Weight: 118kgs. Province: Munster. Caps: 3.

Born in Reno, Nevada, grew up in Athy, finished his school days in Blackrock College winning a senior cup medal on the same team as Joey Carbery, and was a member of the Leinster academy before moving to Munster where he has flourished. He has played both sides of the frontrow but is ostensibly a loosehead prop. He made his Ireland debut when starting against Fiji last November and since then added two further caps off the bench in the World Cup warm-up series. He replaces the injured Cian Healy in the squad. JO’S

Finlay Bealham

Ireland's Finlay Bealham, Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Age: 33. Height: 1.88m. Weight: 118kgs. Province: Connacht. Caps: 32.

The dreadlocked tighthead prop is the preferred understudy to Tadhg Furlong. Bealham not only started the Six Nations matches against Wales, France and Italy in the Grand Slam campaign but contributed handsomely to those victories, seven years after making his debut for Ireland against Italy. He has underappreciated poaching skills at the breakdown, is comfortable in the loose, a good passer and link player and has worked hard on the basics of scrum and lineout to improve in those facets of the game. JO’S

Hookers

Dan Sheehan

Ireland’s Dan Sheehan. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Age: 24. Height: 1.91m. Weight: 110kg. Province: Leinster. Caps: 17.

An injury concern heading into the tournament after he suffered a foot injury in the warm-up against England, the Irish hooker has already earned 17 caps and nailed down the starting jersey. Took to international rugby as soon as he stepped into the global arena less than two years ago and has seamlessly transitioned since. Given his influence over the last 18 months it’s remarkable to think that his first start for Ireland came as recently as the 2022 Six Nations match against Italy. A modern hooker, Sheehan is a hugely dynamic player with huge pace, mobility and considerable natural strength. His eye for the line has seen him score four tries, several coming after peeling off mauls. His ball carrying has also been eye-catching and he brings an all-round game to the Irish team. JW

Ronan Kelleher

Ireland's Ronan Kelleher. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Age: 25. Height: 1.83m. Weight: 110kgs. Province: Leinster. Caps: 21.

He’s had a horrible time with injury over the past season and a half managing just 140 minutes in an Irish jersey since February of last year. Ireland’s first choice hooker before the arrival of Dan Sheehan, many anticipated an almighty tussle between two talented players for the number two jersey at both provincial and national level but it has never really materialised for any length of time because of Kelleher’s injury profile. He worked hard to improve his lineout throwing, while the scrum and his athletic prowess around the pitch are key components of standout ability at his best. JO’S

Rob Herring

Ireland's Rob Herring. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Age: 33. Height: 1.85m. Weight: 105kg. Province: Ulster. Caps: 37.

The Ulster hooker is the ultimate squad player who plays to a consistently high level when given the opportunity. He scored a try in the second Test against New Zealand, another in the Grand Slam winning game against England, on both occasions when coming on as a replacement. He did get a starting opportunity against France in the Six Nations but was forced off after 25-minutes. Quick, mobile with solid set piece virtues, he runs intelligent support lines and has the pace to quickly close down space in defence. JO’S

Second Rows

James Ryan

Ireland’s James Ryan. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Age: 27. Height: 2.01m. Weight: 115kgs. Province: Leinster. Caps: 53.

Another remarkable athlete who is back to his best iteration as a player, commanding the headlines he once did when he broke through from a schoolboy colossus to senior rugby. Concussion issues have sidelined him on a couple of occasions, other injuries too, but if you examine the quality of his input last year, there were few better in Ireland’s Test series win in New Zealand, an unbeaten run through November and the Six Nations Grand Slam, where he played every minute of every match and scored two tries. When you talk about Ireland’s world class players, he is front and centre in any discussion. JO’S

Tadhg Beirne

Ireland's Tadhg Beirne. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Age: 31. Height: 1.98m. Weight: 113kgs. Province: Munster. Caps: 41.

His standing in the group was exemplified by the fact that he started nine matches in succession in the last 18 months, all three Tests against New Zealand, the three November internationals and the first two matches in the Six Nations Championship before injury denied him further opportunity as Ireland careered towards a Grand Slam. He’s such an intelligent player, possesses good hands, runs intelligent support lines, is voracious in his tackle count and quite simply he is a nightmare for the opposition at the breakdown where his poaching rate would bear comparison with anyone. An outstanding player in global terms. JO’S

Iain Henderson

Ireland's Iain Henderson. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Age: 31. Height: 1.98m. Weight: 116kgs. Province: Ulster. Caps: 74.

He’s had a horrible time with injuries over the past couple of years, illustrated in managing just 138 minutes across four Tests in the 2022-2023 season. His performance against Italy, when fully fit on the back of a full preseason, offered a reminder of his many qualities and why he was a two-time Lions tourist in New Zealand (2017) and South Africa (2021). There is a cerebral edge to the way that he plays the game, using brains to supplement brawn to produce those high-end moments. He has excellent footwork in contact. Needs to watch his discipline at the breakdown. JO’S

Ryan Baird

Ireland's Ryan Baird. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Age: 24. Height: 1.98m. Weight: 113kgs. Province: Leinster. Caps: 13.

There’s a reasonably substantive argument based on a high calibre body of work that he is the best natural athlete in the squad, reinforced periodically when he gallops into space, leaving some backs in his vapour trial. The challenge for Baird has always been doing the mundane, the basics to a very high level because there is no doubt that there are areas of his game in which he is exceptional. Upping his workload, carrying ball, hitting rucks, being accurate at re-starts and disciplined around the breakdown have all required varying degrees of attention and if that trend continues he’ll make matchday 23s. JO’S

Joe McCarthy

Ireland's Joe McCarthy. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Age: 22. Height: 1.98m. Weight: 119kgs. Province: Leinster. Caps: 3.

Now happily free from injury, he offered a reminder when coming on in the win over England of the power and size that he brings at the ruck, maul, in the tackle and carrying ball; at one stage picking up England flanker and captain Courtney Lawes as if lifting a child. It was his turnover that was the starting point for the Keith Earls try. A work on has been his discipline at the breakdown in knowing when to poach and when to back off. He has bags of ability and potential and offers a point or two of difference as a secondrow to the remainder of the cohort in that position. JO’S

Back Row

Caelan Doris

Ireland's Caelan Doris. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Age: 25. Height: 1.93m. Weight:106kg. Province: Leinster. Caps: 31.

The Ballina born back row made his Irish debut against Scotland in the 2020 Six Nations having come through the Irish underage system. Since then, he has emerged as one of the team’s most influential players in the back row. An excellent number six, has the versatility to cover the openside, as he did against Italy this summer, but is probably most potent as a number eight, where he gets hands on ball more often and where more varied attacking platforms are open to him. A hugely athletic player that can cover ground with pace. Named as the Players’ Player of the Year last season. JW

Josh van der Flier

Ireland's Josh van der Flier. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Age: 30. Height: 1.85. Weight: 98kg. Province: Leinster. Caps: 52.

Has owned the openside jersey these last few years. Van de Flier was named as the Players’ Player of the Year in 2022 and he also won the Rugby Writers of Ireland Player of the Year award for that campaign before becoming the World Rugby Player of the Year last November. Personally understated, he is a shoo-in starter in a highly competitive Irish back row. In recent years he has added to his excellent breakdown work by taking on the ball more and popping up in carrying positions. Durable and efficient, a key Irish player. JW

Peter O’Mahony

Ireland’s Peter O’Mahony. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Age: 33. Height: 1.91m. Weight: 107kg. Province: Munster. Caps: 96.

More than a decade as an international, O’Mahony debuted for Ireland against Italy in 2012 and has been a constant presence in the Irish team since, usually operating at blindside flanker. An expert breakdown and lineout player, O’Mahony is another of the leaders on the pitch, his die-hard spirit and gritty competitiveness just two of the influential ingredients he brings. Another player closing in on the 100-cap mark, he is an in-your-face player with a warrior edge to his game and the sort of player others will follow. JW

Jack Conan

Ireland's Jack Conan. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Age: 31. Height: 1.93m. Weight: 110kgs. Province: Leinster. Caps: 39.

Injuries are rarely opportune, and the Leinster number eight has had to endure some frustrating niggles over the past couple of seasons the latest of which a foot problem in the opening World Cup warm-up game against Italy as he bid to recapture the form that made him the starting Lions number eight in the last Test series against South Africa. Even though he has started just three of his last 12 caps with Caelan Doris being preferred at the centre of the Irish backrow, Conan with his power, speed, and handling skills is a top class player at his best. JO’S

Scrumhalves

Jamison Gibson-Park

Ireland's Jamison Gibson-Park. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Age: 31. Height: 1.75m. Weight: 80kg. Province: Leinster. Caps: 26.

Born in New Zealand, another of the Irish players to qualify through residency, Gibson-Park made his debut for Ireland against Italy in the 2020 Six Nations. The mercurial scrumhalf has the ability to transform how Ireland play. When Ireland have equick possession his light, fast feet and hands can raise and lower the tempo of the team. His boxing kicking is accurate and his no fuss style makes the position look easy. The Leinster nine also has a good eye for the sniping break. JW

Conor Murray

Ireland's Conor Murray. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Age: 34. Height: 1.88m. Weight: 93kgs. Province: Munster. Caps: 106.

At one point in his career, he was vying for the accolade of being the best scrumhalf in world rugby. Under Andy Farrell he’s been asked to keep the best aspects of that game while looking to a more run-and-gun philosophy in speed to rucks and in getting the ball away from the breakdown. He’s always been a good defender and had an eye for a gap and in the latter respect he’s been encouraged to find those spaces again on the fringes. A calming presence and a good organiser and will fight hard for the 21 jersey. JO’S

Craig Casey

Ireland's Craig Casey. Photograph: Paul Faith / AFP

Age: 24. Height: 1.65m. Weight: 76kgs. Province: Munster. Caps: 12.

The young scrumhalf’s performance in the recent victory over Italy at the Aviva stadium was arguably the most rounded of his fledgling international career in which he mixed the traditional virtues of his game, speed to the breakdown, passing, and well-judged box-kicking with clear-eyed decision-making underpinned by accuracy of execution. He’s always brought enthusiasm and dynamism, but his contribution was channelled to have the maximum effect. He should see game time over the first two matches and how he fares in those games will inform the pecking order at scrumhalf later in the tournament. JO’S

Outhalves

Johnny Sexton

Ireland’s Johnny Sexton. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Age: 38. Height: 1.88m. Weight: 91kg. Province: Leinster. Caps: 113.

One of the team’s most experienced players, the 2018 World Player of the Year is a natural leader in the team and has been Irish captain since 2020. Although he will come into the World Cup somewhat undercooked because of a recent ban after the Champions Cup final, his influence is enormous. One of the best kicking games in the world, he has over 1,000 points for Ireland and is highest scorer in the Six Nations with 566 points. Sexton is also a physical outhalf, but it is his overall ability to influence outcomes that has made him a world player and vital to Ireland’s success. JW

Ross Byrne

Ireland's Ross Byrne. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Age: 28. Height: 1.91m. Weight: 92kg. Province: Leinster. Caps: 21.

Has been the player Andy Farrell has gone to most often when outhalf and captain Johnny Sexton is unavailable. Has also won most of this caps coming off the bench to finish out games for Sexton. Farrell talks of Byrne’s clarity about knowing what is needed in the run into gameweek and during the match. His kicking game is strong and his level-headed play has also been rewarded at Leinster. Has been in the Irish squad since he was capped off the bench in 2018 against Italy in the November Series and came on again against USA a few weeks later. Started in Ireland’s warm-up games over England and Samoa in August. JW

Jack Crowley

Ireland's Jack Crowley celebrates a try with Keith Earls. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Age: 23. Height: 1.85m. Weight: 89kgs. Province: Munster. Caps: 6.

The Innishannon native whose game was refined by Régis Sonnes as a teenager at Bandon Grammar school and Bandon Rugby Club. The youngster showed a maturity of game management during the final third of last season to complement his talent that’s been obvious since his stellar campaign for the Ireland Under-20 side, a 2020 Six Nations tournament cut short by Covid-19. Given increased responsibility and game time by Graham Rowntree at Munster he repaid the faith shown to positively influence matches. He has the skill sets and is acquiring the experience. That progression in performance terms will see him push for the number 22 jersey behind Johnny Sexton. JO’S

Centres

Robbie Henshaw

Robbie Henshaw of Ireland. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Age: 30. Height: 1.91m. Weight: 100kg. Province: Leinster. Caps: 64.

Made his debut 10 years ago on the summer tour of 2013, just a year after leaving school at the Marist College. A talented musician, his famous try sealed Ireland’s historic victory over the All Blacks in November 2016 in Chicago’s Soldier Field and was part of this year’s Grand Slam winning team. When fully fit, is one of Ireland’s strongest performers. A former Westmeath minor footballer, athletic, tough and always busy playing in the centre positions. Plays both 12 and 13 with Ireland – Henshaw is probably strongest with at 12 with Garry Ringrose outside him. JW

Garry Ringrose

Ireland's Garry Ringrose. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Age: 28. Height: 1.88m. Weight: 95kg. Province: Leinster. Caps: 51.

Shortlisted for World Rugby Junior Player of the Year in 2014, the former Blackrock College player made his senior Irish debut in 2016 and quickly settled in the position. When fit, the Leinster centre is an automatic choice to start. His best position is 13, where he has developed into an astute player both in attack and organising his teammates defensively. With that he has grown into holding a senior role in the team. When on, his ability to run direct lines and find gaps along with his pace make him a hugely dangerous go-forward player, who also creates opportunities for others. JW

Bundee Aki

Ireland's Bundee Aki. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

Age: 33. Height: 1.78m. Weight: 102kgs. Province: Connacht. Caps: 47.

Injuries have made it somewhat of an irregular contest for one of the two starting slots in midfield, which he has disputed with Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose for some time. Aki was in the starting team for the third Test in New Zealand last year and for the final three matches in the recent Six Nations Grand Slam campaign, scoring three tries during that run of games. He needs to be squeaky clean in the tackle area height wise to go with his outstanding attacking qualities. He’s likely to be involved in all four pool matches, perhaps with starts against Romania and Tonga. JO’S

Stuart McCloskey

Ireland's Stuart McCloskey. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Age: 31. Height: 1.93. Weight: 110kg. Province: Ulster. Caps: 13.

Came onto the Ulster radar after he left school at Bangor Grammar and turned heads playing with club side Dungannon more than 10 years ago. McCloskey won his first senior cap in 2016 against England in the Six Nations and has been in and out of the Irish squad since. Competing with Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw for game time at inside centre, McCloskey’s naturally large physique makes him one of Ireland’s more powerful performers, who also plays with the intelligence and awareness to wisely offload. An asset, especially against teams who are physically bigger than Ireland. JW

Outside backs

Hugo Keenan

Hugo Keenan of Ireland. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Age: 27. Height: 1.85m. Weight: 92kg. Province: Leinster. Caps: 31.

Keenan came through the ranks of the Irish Under 20s but appeared for his Ireland debut against Italy in the 2020 Six Nations Championship via Sevens rugby. Relatively unknown then, he astonished everybody with his consistently excellent play at fullback and quickly made the position his own – secure under high balls, brave in the tackle and with an enormous work rate. An entirely different player to Rob Kearney, who held the shirt before him, Keenan is involved in all aspects of Ireland’s game, has a huge appetite for taking up offensive positions and with ball in hand has shown himself to be an elusive runner. JW

James Lowe

James Lowe of Ireland. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

Age: 31. Height: 1.88m. Weight: 105kg. Province: Leinster. Caps: 21.

New Zealand-born Lowe signed for Leinster in 2017 and subsequently qualified for Ireland under the three-year residency rules. Generally, on the left wing, he has a nose for tries. Has become a much better defender than when he first arrived and another player who looks for work. Never content idly standing out wide waiting for things to happen, he is regularly involved in hitting rucks, tackling and is unafraid to take on opponents with ball in hand. An underrated but important aspect of his game is his positive energy and try scoring, 20 since he made his debut against Wales in November 2020. JW

Mack Hansen

Mack Hansen of Ireland scores a try against England in the August match at the Aviva. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

Age: 25. Height: 1.88m. Weight: 89kg. Province: Connacht. Caps: 16.

Played with the Australian Under 20s at the 2018 World Cup and qualified for Ireland through his Cork born mother. Joined Connacht at the beginning of the 2021-22 season, making his Irish debut against Wales in that season’s Six Nations. A player who impressed immediately and in that debut won Player of the Match. He was also nominated for the 2022 World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year. Defensively strong, he has scored six tries, three of them against Italy and Scotland this year. A player Ireland will look towards to help get them over the line. JW

Keith Earls

Ireland’s Keith Earls celebrates after scoring a try whilst making his 100th appearance for Ireland. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Age: 35. Height: 1.78m. Weight: 87kgs. Province: Munster. Caps: 100.

The ovation that he received at the Aviva stadium against England recently when introduced as a replacement to become Ireland’s latest rugby centurion revealed the regard and affection in which this son of Limerick is held. He capped the occasion with a try, his 36th for his country since making his debut in 2008 against Canada, where coincidentally he also crossed the try line. Ireland coach Andy Farrell helped to persuade the player not to retire 18 months ago and both have benefitted from that conversation. JO’S

Jimmy O’Brien

Ireland's Jimmy O'Brien. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Age: 26. Height: 1.83. Weight: 90kg. Province: Leinster. Caps: 6

Another one of the new faces in the Irish squad, O’Brien, from Newbridge in Kildare, earned his chance with standout performances with Leinster. As with his Leinster and Ireland teammate Hugo Keenan, the Irish Sevens played a role in his development, where he played centre and outhalf, competing in the Hong Kong Sevens and the World Rugby Sevens Series. Included in the New Zealand Tour of 2022, he made his Test debut against South Africa in that year’s November Series as a replacement for the injured Stuart Mc Closkey. Another of Ireland’s utility players, who lined out on the wing against Australia last year and at fullback against Fiji. JW