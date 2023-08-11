Switzerland deny Ireland at the RDS to take Aga Khan trophy

Ireland’s Michael Duffy celebrates a clear second round on Cinca 3 during the Longines FEI Nations Cup at the RDS. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

In the run-up to Friday’s FEI Nations Cup for the Aga Khan rrophy, there was a feeling that it would boil down to a shoot-out between Ireland and Switzerland, and that was how it transpired at the RDS.

Unlike last year, it wasn’t glory for Michael Blake’s Irish team and they had to settle for a creditable second place behind an impeccable Swiss performance.

Drawn fifth to jump out of the eight teams, Ireland knew the task in hand, especially with their main rivals starting the competition with the advantage of being drawn last to go.

The first Irish rider in was Galway’s Michael Duffy, making his Aga Khan debut riding Cinca 3, and he got the home team off to a strong start, a toe in the water jump leaving him on four faults.

Another Aga Khan Trophy debutant, Michael Pender, also got caught at the water jump on HHS Calais to also finish on four faults.

Cian O’Connor, a member of the winning team last year, was Ireland’s third-line rider, partnering Nicole Walker’s nine-year-old mare Eve D’Ouilly. The third part of the combination was the only pole to fall for O’Connor, leaving Ireland on a team score of eight faults after the first three riders.

Switzerland’s Bryan Balsiger on Chelsea Z during the Nations Cup at the RDS. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Shane Sweetnam on James Kann Cruz were the anchors for the Irish team and the grey gelding rose to the occasion, delivering a clear round.

After the first round the Swiss team held the lead with three clear rounds and a team score of zero. Ireland, France and Great Britian were next in line, all carrying eight faults. On 12 faults were Belgium and Spain, leaving Mexico and the Netherlands trailing.

Jumping in reverse order in the second round the pressure was on. Elimination for Great Britian’s first-line rider left the door open for Ireland and Duffy got the team off to an excellent start with a clear round.

The fourth fence was the only pole to come down for Kildare’s Pender in his second round, but clear rounds from Switzerland’s first two riders extended their lead.

O’Connor and his inexperienced mare had no choice but to deliver a clear round to keep Ireland in contention and, as he has so many times in the past, the Meath man delivered. The crowd erupted as he crossed the finish line, keeping Ireland’s dream alive.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t to be as Switzerland’s third-line rider jumped clear, leaving them on a team total of zero and Aga Khan Trophy winners.

Sweetnam did not jump James Kann Cruz second time around, as a clear round would not have changed the result – at best it would have narrowed the gap between Ireland and Switzerland.