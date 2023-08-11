McSharry, Walshe and Wiffen claim golds on opening day of European U23 Championships in Dublin

Ireland’s Mona McSharry, Ellen Walshe and Daniel Wiffen with their medals after the first day of the European Under-23 Swimming Championships at the National Aquatic Centre in Blanchardstown. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Irish swimmers delivered three gold and a silver medal at the LEN European Under-23 Swimming Championships at the Sport Ireland National Aquatic Centre to end the opening night of competition at the top of the medal table. Mona McSharry, Ellen Walshe and Daniel Wiffen all clinched gold medals, with Walshe also adding silver to her collection.

McSharry got the finals off to the perfect start as she secured the first ever medal of the inaugural Under-23 Championships in front of her home support in the 50m breaststroke Final. She won gold in a time of 30.37, powering home over the last five metres to edge ahead Italy’s Anita Bottazzo.

Speaking after her gold medal performance, McSharry said: “I was just going out there trying to race, have some fun and get my hands on the wall first. This morning was a pretty good race and I was just trying to top that and go faster, and I did so I can’t but be happy with it and then to come out with a gold is just awesome. It’s a great way to start the meet.”

Walshe had an outstanding night in the pool as she was crowned European U23 champion in the 200m individual medley as well as winning 100m butterfly silver.

Walshe’s first final was the 100m fly, where she produced a stirring comeback. The Templeogue woman looked to be in trouble after the first 50 when she turned in eighth place overall. But she produced the fastest second 50m of any swimmer in the pool, thundering home in 30.4 seconds to claim second place in 58.70, missing the gold medal by just two tenths of a second to Britain’s Keanna McInnes.

In contrast to the butterfly race, it was Walshe that that was in control in the 200m individual medley as she claimed Ireland’s second gold medal of the day.

Walshe’s time of 2:13.12 saw her reach the end narrowly in second place behind Justina Kozan, but as that swimmer is from the US the gold medal goes to Walshe as the fastest European.

In an exceptional race Walshe turned after 100 metres in first place before powering through in the breaststroke leg to turn for home, knowing the American’s strongest stroke was her freestyle. Walshe battled gamely to hold on to the lead but was caught by Kozan in the end.

Speaking after the race, Walshe said: “I’ve never won a European medal in my life, I’ve got a youth medal but I haven’t got a European medal, it’s under-23s, it’s probably my only year I will be able to get this medal so I’m delighted to take gold for the 200IM today.”

Wiffen electrified the Irish crowd in the men’s 1,500m freestyle final as he produced a world class performance to win Ireland’s third gold medal, recording the eighth fastest time ever by a European over the distance.

He led from the very first 50m length and never relinquished it over the following 29 as he flirted with both World and European records at different stages of his swim. Wiffen cruised home to win gold in 14:35.79, just outside his best time of 14:34.91, after an brilliant performance in front of a raucous home attendance.

Wiffen said: “It feels amazing, we’re not really looking for individual success in this team coming into this meet, that was the world champs. This goal is to have a big team atmosphere, to support each other and deliver and we have three golds and a silver tonight so, amazing.”

Speaking about his time, Wiffen added: “I had no idea [I was so close to the European record], I thought I was way over my time and then to look back and see my time, it’s just special. It shows I still got the training bank in me and that, maybe I’ll go even faster in my other events after.”

Competition continues on Saturday with McSharry, Wiffen and Walshe all returning to action.