Mary Hannigan: An Ireland manager and captain falling out at a World Cup? Sound familiar?

A Republic of Ireland manager and captain falling out at a World Cup? Have you ever heard the like? After Monday’s very public spat between Vera Pauw and Katie McCabe, which peaked with a zipped-lip emoji, Gavin Cummiskey has a notion that the pair’s “shattered working relationship” is now “arguably beyond repair”.

It all kicked off during Ireland’s 0-0 draw with Nigeria, when McCabe, eh, humbly suggested to Pauw that she make some changes, the falling-out now leaving Pauw’s future as Irish manager, already in doubt going in to the game, hanging by the slimmest of threads.

“Bittersweet,” was how Denise O’Sullivan described Ireland’s World Cup adventure when she spoke with Louise Lawless after the game, but, alas, it is now becoming more bitter than sweet.

“Extra sweet” is how Brian Fenton described Dublin’s victory over Kerry on Sunday when he spoke to Paul Keane, the team getting back “to the top of the hill” after missing out in 2021 and 2022. The “lean years”, as Paul calls them.

In his analysis of the game, Jim McGuinness salutes the contributions of three of Dublin’s “all-time greats” to Sunday’s triumph, Stephen Cluxton, James McCarthy and Michael Fitzsimons, while describing the impact Jack McCaffrey had when he came on as “seismic”. Seán Moran echoes that view, noting the all-round positive effect the returning stars had on the team’s campaign.

Agreement there, then, but none at all when we assembled five of our team to review the football year, three men getting the nod for the player of the year gong. One got three votes, though, so he takes the crown on a majority decision.

In rugby, only the suspended Johnny Sexton is ruled out of Ireland’s World Cup warm-up game against Italy at the Aviva Stadium next Saturday, Gerry Thornley reporting a clean bill of health for the rest of the 41-strong squad.

In golf, Philip Reid writes about Shane Lowry’s efforts to secure his spot in the FedEx playoffs, the Offaly man needing a top 23 finish at this week’s Wyndham Championship if he is to make it.,

And Brian O’Connor brings news of the first day at the Galway festival, a drenched Keith Duggan noting that “there’s something wonderfully daft and defiant about getting all dolled to stand in a field in summer storms”. His only disappointment was that the race shop wasn’t selling “snorkels and inflatable boats” for the day that was in it.

Telly watch: England need just a point to be sure of progressing to the knock-out stages of the World Cup when they meet China in their final group game (RTÉ 2 and UTV, kick-off 12.0) – a defeat, though, allied to Denmark beating Haiti, would see it all go down to goal difference. And this afternoon, you can tune in to day two of the Galway Races (RTÉ 2, 5pm-7.30).